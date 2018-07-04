World News Wrap | Volcano on Indonesian island of Bali erupts, hurls ash and lava

Volcano on Indonesian island of Bali erupts, hurling ash and lava: The Mount Agung volcano in Indonesia’s Bali erupted earlier this week, ejecting a 2,000-meter-high (6,560-foot-high) column of thick ash and hurling lava down its slopes. Nearly 700 people fled Banjar Galih village, about 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) from the crater, to an evacuation center, said a resident, Ketut Budi. “I saw smoke rising and the volcano rumbled very loud,” he said. “We came here with motorcycles and those with cars helped carry other people.” It was the volcano’s first explosive eruption since a dramatic increase in activity last year that temporarily forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people. The volcano had its major eruption in 1963, killing about 1,100 people. Authorities lowered its alert status from the highest level in February after seismic activity quietened.

‘None of them can swim or dive’: After the forecast of heavy rain in northern Thailand, authorities the twelve boys and their football coach will have to learn to dive or risk waiting for months for the flooding to recede. “If the children are to be brought out before then, they will have to learn basic diving skills to safely get through the dangerous corridors of muddy, zero-visibility waters as attempts to pump the water levels lower have so far not been successful,” an Army official told BBC.“Diving is not easy. For people who have never done it, it will be difficult, unlike diving in a swimming pool, because the cave’s features have small channels,” Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda said. “If something happens midway, it could be life-threatening.” The team disappeared when flooding trapped them after entering the Tham Luang Nang Non cave on June 23.

England fans in London celebrate penalty shootout victory over Colombia: England fans cheered and whistled as their team had finally broken a penalty shootout World Cup curse to reach the quarter-finals after beating Colombia 4-3. For more than 40 minutes after Tuesday’s match, the English sang, bounced and danced with joy, stopping only briefly to acknowledge England manager Gareth Southgate when he came out to thank them. “Oh-ee-oh, England’s going all the way,” they sang relentlessly. It is the furthest England have progressed in any tournament since the David Beckham era when the team exited the 2002 and 2006 World Cups in the last eight.

