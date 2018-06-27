World news wrap | US top court backs Trump on travel ban, Uber allowed to remain in London

US top court backs Trump on travel ban targeting Muslim-majority nations:

The US Supreme Court upheld Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban on nationals from several Muslim-majority countries entering America, in a major endorsement of the immigration policy of the president, who welcomed the ruling with a “Wow!”

Trump’s travel ban had drawn widespread outrage from opposition Democratic lawmakers and rights bodies. In fact, several Democratic-ruled states had challenged Trump’s travel in court.

Uber allowed to remain in London

Uber won a legal bid today to restore its operating license in London after a judge overturned an earlier decision and granted the ride-hailing app a 15-month permit.

The capital’s transport authority stripped the American firm of its license last September amid safety concerns, but Uber appealed the decision and was allowed to continue operating while the case was heard.

Israeli president urges William to take ‘message of peace’ to Palestinian leader

The Duke of Cambridge has been urged by Israel’s president to take a “message of peace” to Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas and encourage him to take the “first step” with Israel to end the “tragedy” between their people.

