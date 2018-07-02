World News Wrap | US could dismantle North Korea’s nuclear program in a year, says John Bolton

US could dismantle NK program in a year, says John Bolton: President Donald Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton said the US has a plan that would lead to the dismantling of North Korea’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs in a year. Bolton’s remarks on CBS’ “Face the Nation” appeared to be the first time the Trump administration had publicly suggested a timeline for North Korea to fulfil the commitment leader Kim Jong Un made at a summit with President Donald Trump last month for the “complete denuclearization” of the Korean Peninsula.

Girl dies after being thrown from bouncy castle: A young girl died being thrown from a bouncy castle on a beach in Norfolk. The incident occurred at about 11am on Sunday at Gorleston beach. Rescue teams rushed to help the girl, who suffered serious injuries and was in cardiac arrest, East of England ambulance service (EEAST) said. Eyewitnesses said inflatable trampoline “exploded” and the child was thrown into the air.

Dancing on streets of Moscow as Russia sail past Spain: Moscow erupted in street celebrations on Sunday as the World Cup hosts booked a place in the quarter-finals, defeating Spain on penalties at Russia’s flagship stadium. Russia had already defied expectations by reaching the World Cup last 16 for the first time since the collapse of the Soviet Union, but after victory over Spain, fans now believe the tournament’s lowest-ranked team could go all the way.

