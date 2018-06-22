Follow Us:
Friday, June 22, 2018
World News Wrap | US agencies to reunite families at border, says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered federal agencies to begin the process of reuniting immigrant families with their children that were separated after being detained while trying to enter the US by border patrol.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 22, 2018 7:45:24 am

US agencies to reunite families at the border: US President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered federal agencies to begin the process of reuniting immigrant families with their children that were separated after being detained while trying to enter the US by border patrol. Despite the president’s order, it remains unclear how and when the children separated from their parents would be united. Meanwhile, agitation towards Trump’s separation policy continues to grow.

Hundreds of passengers and traders stranded in Western Cameroon: Roadblocks created by armed groups have left hundreds stranded on the Kumba-Buea highway.

Jolie appeals to people to help refugees: Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has urged people to unite in order to help the refugees.

