World news wrap | Trump-Putin to hold summit, US refrain countries from importing Iranian crude

US and Russia strike deal to hold summit: Moscow and Washington reached an agreement Wednesday on the date and location for a summit of Putin and US President Donald Trump. Presidential adviser Yuri Ushakov made the announcement after a meeting in Moscow between Putin and US National Security Adviser John Bolton.



Saudis to hit oil record as Iran feels the squeeze: Oil prices rose on Wednesday, pushed up by supply disruptions in Libya and Canada and after US officials said all countries should stop Iranian crude imports from November. Brent crude futures were at $76.60 per barrel at 0111 GMT, up 29 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their last close.



Fans react to Germany’s World Cup exit: Germany’s title defence came to a grinding halt with their final group stage match. On a night in which Sweden thrashed Mexico 3-0 and replaced them as Group F table-toppers, Germany imploded in stoppage time and lost 2-0 to South Korea.

