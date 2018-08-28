World news wrap: Trump finally relents, amid pressure over McCain

Trump finally relents, amid pressure over McCain

Glowering in public and near-silent for two days, President Donald Trump relented under pressure Monday by tersely recognizing Sen. John McCain’s “service to our country” and re-lowering the White House flag.

While much of the nation remembered McCain’s record as a war hero, longtime senator and presidential nominee over the weekend, Trump had nursed his grievances. McCain had been an infuriating foil in a long-running feud over style and policy that did not end with the senator’s illness and death.

Victims identified in fatal Florida shooting

A video gamer killed two people and wounded several others on Sunday when he opened fire with a handgun at a tournament that was being streamed online from a restaurant in Jacksonville, Florida.

Taylor Poindexter and her boyfriend, Marquis Williams, had travelled from Chicago to attend the tournament, and they fled when the gunfire erupted. She said she saw Katz take aim at his victims.

Japanese company takes automatic taxi out for test drive ahead of 2020 Olympics

The model has been created by robotics developer ZMP, which has been working with Japanese taxi firm Hinomaru. The company’s aim is to get the automatic taxis on the streets of Tokyo by the start of the 2020 Olympics. The city’s taxi industry is already stressed with unprecedented levels of tourism and an ageing population. The average age of Tokyo’s taxi drivers is almost 60 and there’s a shortage of suitable drivers, according to Hinomaru.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App