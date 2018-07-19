World News Wrap | Thai football team speaks to media for the first time since cave rescue

Thai football team speaks to media for the first time since cave rescue: Making their first appearance after the miraculous rescue from the flooded Thai cave complex, the ‘Wild Boars’ team described their experience as “magical”. Coming on a national TV broadcast, the 12 boys and their football coach recounted how they managed to survive on just dripping water and even tried to dig their way out.

Trump says Russia is no longer targeting US: The White House on Wednesday stepped in to deny that President Donald Trump ever meant to say Moscow was no longer targetting the United States. White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said that Trump’s statement was misconstrued and he did mean what he said.

First Ethiopia-Eritrea flight in 20 years seals peace deal: The first commercial flight from Ethiopia to Eritrea in 20 years landed safely in Asmara on Wednesday, ending years of hostility in a matter of days. The relations between the two countries have strengthened ever since Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has taken the office in April.

