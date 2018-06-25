World News Wrap | Tayyip Erdogan claims victory in Turkey’s presidential election

Tayyip Erdogan wins presidential election: Thousands of people celebrated Erdogan’s victory in the presidential election. The People’s Alliance made up of the ruling AK party, the MHP and the BBP defeated the Republican people’s party led by Erdogan’s presidential rival, Muharrem Ince.



“Our citizens have fulfilled their responsibility and cast their votes and have shown a very clear direction for the whole nation,” Erdogan said. “From now on, it’s time for us to work harder.”

Marchers across London demand final Brexit vote: Thousand of people took to the streets of London demanding a final public vote on the Brexit deal. Brexit supporters, on the other hand, warned the British government not to delay the exit any further.

Fifa World Cup 2018, round two: In a major upset in the FIFA world cup, Croatia defeats defending champions Argentina 3-0. In another, Portugal beat Morocco 1-0.

