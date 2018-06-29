Follow Us:
Friday, June 29, 2018
  • World News Wrap | Several dead in Maryland shooting, gunman apprehended

At least five people are reported dead at a newspaper company office in Annapolis, Maryland. Owned by the Baltimore Sun, Capital Gazette is one of oldest daily newspaper in the United States.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 29, 2018 7:46:34 am

Several dead in shooting at capital gazette office: At least five people are reported dead at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland. The report of the shooting came at afternoon, with one of the Gazette reporter tweeting ‘A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead’. The shooter was later apprehended by the police.

US Supreme Court Justice Kennedy steps down: US Supreme court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement on Wednesday. The move is widely considered an opportunity for US President Donald Trump to reshape the Supreme Court.

Fifa World Cup 2018, round three review: In a major upset, defending world champion Germany was knocked out of the tournament after facing a 2-0 defeat from South Korea. Meanwhile, Belgium defeated England 1-0.

 

