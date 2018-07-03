World News Wrap | Nine days after they went missing, 12 boys found in Thai cave complex

Missing boys found in Thai cave complex: Twelve boys and their football coach have been found alive by rescuers inside a Thai cave complex nine days after they went missing. Video released early Tuesday by the Thai navy showed the boys in their soccer uniforms sitting on a dry area inside the cave above the water as a spotlight, apparently from a rescuer, illuminated their faces. The boys aged between 11 and 16, went missing with the 25-year-old coach after soccer practice on June 23 after they set out to explore the Tham Luang cave complex in a forest park near the Myanmar border. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha thanked the international experts and rescuers who helped locate the missing for their “tremendous efforts”. “The Royal Thai Government and the Thai people are grateful for this support and cooperation, and we all wish the team a safe and speedy recovery,” Prayuth’s office said in a statement.

SpaceX capsule brings AI robot to International Space Station: The International Space Station got its first robot with artificial intelligence on Monday. Called Cimon, the AI robot from SpaceX’s capsule reached the station three days after launching from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The robot is meant to assist German astronaut Alexander Gerst with science experiments. Cimon’s brain will constantly be updated by IBM so its intelligence _ and role _ keep growing. Along with the robot, there are also genetically identical mice for a study of gut bacteria, and super-caffeinated coffee aboard the Dragon to go with the fresh blueberries and ice cream.

Highlights of Day 1 at Wimbledon: Wimbledon kicked off at the All England Club in London on Monday. Roger Federer, who walked on court in Uniqlo apparel for the first time in decades, registered his first win against Dušan Lajovic in straight sets (6-1, 6-3, 6-4). Serena Williams, who knocked out Arantxa Rus in straight sets (7-5, 6-3) as well, said she is still trying to find her bearing on grass. Round one also saw wins by Venus Williams, Milos Raonic and Stan Wawrinka.

