World News Wrap | New Wiltshire poisoning linked to Skripals case after Novichok confirmed

New Wiltshire poisoning linked to Skripals case after Novichok confirmed: Two British citizens were admitted in the hospital in serious condition on Wednesday after they were poisoned with the Novichok nerve agent which struck down Sergei Skripal, a former Russian agent, and his daughter Yulia in March, Britain’s top counter-terrorism officer said. The officer added that an investigation on how these two were exposed to the substance is underway.

Dive lessons as Thai team tries to escape cave: Rescue teams in Thailand gave swimming and diving lessons to a trapped youth soccer team, consisting of 12 boys, as part of operations to extract them from a flooded cave in Thailand. Two doctors are also present at the spot to stay with the team, members of which can neither swim nor dive.

Great White shark forces halt to South African surfing event: Due to the presence of a white shark, organisers of the surfing event in South Africa have been forced to call off the competition.

