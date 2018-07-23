World News Wrap | Iran’s Rouhani warns Trump: ‘war with Iran is the mother of all wars’

Iran’s Rouhani warns Trump ‘war with Iran is the mother of all wars’ : Iran President Hassan Rouhani Sunday did not rule out peace between two countries while simultaneously warning US President Donald Trump about following hostile policies against Tehran, and adding that a ‘America should know peace with Iran is mother of all peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars’. US has been pressuring Iran with looming sanctions after Trump’s decision to withdraw United States from a 2015 international deal over Iran’s nuclear program. Comparing to himself to a lion, Rouhani in a hit at Trump said, “Mr Trump, don’t play with the lion’s tail, this would only lead to regret” while addressing a gathering of Iranian diplomats.

Los Angeles man shoots two women, arrested: In a shooting in Los Angeles, a man was arrested for allegedly shooting his grandmother and wounded another woman before taking hostage in a local supermarket. After a three-hour standoff, the suspect walked out with a cluster of four hostages and appeared to be already handcuffed as the group emerged through the front door. Police searched the suspect before he was led to the waiting ambulance. US President Donald Trump tweeted regarding the incident and said he was “Watching Los Angeles possible hostage situation very closely”

Tokyo 2022 Olympics official mascots revealed: The official mascots of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics to be held in 2022 have been unveiled Sunday. The mascot for the Olympics is named Miraitowa while the Paralympic mascot will be known as Someity. The name of the Olympic mascot Miraotowa fuses Japanese words future and eternity whereas, the name of the Paralymic mascot is a play on the words of the English phrase ‘so mighty’. Organisers said that the pair of mascots combine tradition and innovation.

