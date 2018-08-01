World News Wrap | Malaysia aviation chief quits over report on MH370 lapses

MH370: Malaysia aviation chief quits over report

Malaysia’s civil aviation chief Azharuddin Abdul Rahman has resigned after an investigation report highlighted shortcomings in the air traffic control center during the disappearance of flight MH370’s four years ago. He will step down from his post in two weeks. Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, which was carrying 239 people from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, vanished on March 8, 2014.

Zimbabwe opposition alleges deliberate poll delay

Zimbabwe’s Opposition party alleged that presidential election results were not posted outside one-fifth of polling stations as mandated by law and accused the election commission of deliberately delaying results to favour the ruling party. The Emmerson Mnangagwa government alleged that opposition leader Nelson Chamisa and his supporters were inciting “violence” by declaring he had won Monday’s election even though only a few parliamentary returns had been announced.

The flooded villagers who refuse to move on

A large number of people in Northeast Cambodia lost their homes due to the Lower Sesan 2 dam project, part of China’s One Belt, One Road initiative. The matter has been raised by NGOs but local officials have denied that the dam was causing any problem. The dam has affected remote villages in Cambodia.

