World News Wrap: Two dead, around 70 injured in gas truck explosion on Italian highway

Explosion in Italy sends fireball into the air

At least two people were killed and up to 70 injured after a tanker truck ploughed into a lorry on a motorway near Bologna airport in northern Italy on Monday, exploding in flames and sending a huge ball of fire and black smoke into the sky. Some officers were injured by flying glass when the explosion caused windows in a nearby barracks to burst. Videos showed the tanker failing to break and ploughing into the rear of a truck stopped in traffic, with flames exploding on impact. Another truck appeared to hit the tanker from behind. After an unspecified time lapse, during which the highway was cleared of most other vehicles, there was a second, enormous explosion, which spanned eight lanes of the highway and beyond.

Toll in Indonesia quake climbs to 98

The death toll in the powerful Indonesian earthquake, which hit the tourist island of Lombok Sunday evening, has reached 98. Indonesian rescue workers and military personnel resumed their search for survivors and evacuated more victims in Lombok on Tuesday, including two on the neighbouring island of Bali, and officials expect it to rise. The quake, recorded at magnitude 7.0 by the US Geological Survey, struck early Sunday evening at a depth of 10.5 kilometres (6 miles) in the northern part of Lombok. Thousands fled from their homes and sought refuge in emergency shelters as several buildings collapsed.

Meet The Gamer Who Coaches Fortnite For Money

In an effort to boost their children’s self-confidence and friendship base, parents are paying “coaches” to help tutor them in the wildly popular video game Fortnite. The Wall Street Journal reported this week that parents nationwide have started hiring “Fortnite” coaches to make their children better at the video game, which has risen to popularity in the last year with its battle royale mode. The coaches are being hired for between $10 and $20 an hour through websites such as Gamer Sensei and Bidvine.

