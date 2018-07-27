World News Wrap | Imran Khan claims victory, vows to eliminate corruption

Imran Khan claims victory in Pakistan’s general elections

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan proclaimed victory in the recently concluded Pakistan elections on Thursday even as only 30 per cent of votes have been counted so far. In an address to the nation, Khan pledged to create an Islamic welfare state to provide education, employment for the poor and fighting corruption. PTI is leading in 113 of 272 contested National Assembly constituencies.

Greece seeks survivors and answers after wildfire

Greek authorites suspect arson was behind a devastating forest fire in Mati which killed at least 83 people. “We have serious indications and significant signs suggesting the criminal actions of arson,” Reuters reported Civil Protection Minister Nikos Toskas as saying on Thursday.

Taxi passenger left unconscious in the street by driver

London Police is hunting a taxi driver who was caught on CCTV dragging an unconscious passenger and leaving him in the middle of the road. The driver is also shown hitting the head of the man and fleeing from the scene.

