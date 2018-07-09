World News Wrap | Four boys out of Thailand cave, rescue operations to begin soon

Four boys out of Thailand cave, rescue operations to begin soon: Rescue operation for 12 boys and their soccer coach who have been trapped in a flooded cave in northern Chiang Rai province began on Sunday. Till now, four boys of the soccer team have been rescued from the flooded cave and are currently under medical assistance. Earlier, a former Thai Navy SEAL member died inside the cave last week due to lack of oxygen.



Unprecedented rain hits Japan: Massive rescue and cleanup operations are underway in Japan, as the country gets hits by unprecedented heavy rainfall on Sunday. Japan received three times the usual rainfall for the whole of July.

Woman dies after being exposed to Novichok: A woman in Amesbury, England died on Sunday after being exposed to a Soviet-era nerve agent. 44-year old Dawn Sturgess was exposed to Novichok after handling a contaminated item.

