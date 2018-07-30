World News Wrap | Donald Trump threatens US government shutdown 

Trump threatens US government shutdown

US President Donald Trump threatened to shut down the federal government if the Democrats do not fund his border wall and support immigration law changes. He said that maintaining a hard line will work in Republicans’ favour in November congressional elections. However, such a step could backfire on Trump if voters blame Republicans, who control Congress, for any interruption in services.

Zimbabwe to vote for its post-Mugabe future

Zimbabwe goes to polls on Monday in the first election since the removal of Robert Mugabe. The elections carry the hope of the people that a new government will rid the country of its global pariah status and spark a recovery in its failed economy. It will also see 75-year-old President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a long-time Mugabe ally, face 40-year-old Nelson Chamisa, a lawyer and pastor who is vying to become Zimbabwe’s youngest head of state.

‘Blood moon’ delights (most of) the world

Skygazers around most of the world watched a complete lunar eclipse which was the longest of this century. It was visible on July 27 in different parts of the world and coincided with Mars’ closest approach in 15 years. During this rare phenomena, the Moon turned bright red and was visible to naked eyes.

