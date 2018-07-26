World News Wrap | Donald Trump hails ‘very big day’ for fair trade after talks with European Commission chief

Donald Trump hails ‘very big day’ for fair trade after talks with European Commission chief

US President Donald Trump met European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday and agreed opening talks on several trade barriers between the two zones. Trump called the meeting a “very big day for free and fair trade” and vowed to resolve the controversial steel and aluminium tariff issues with the Europian Union.

Blast kills 35, injures over 67 in Quetta in Pakistan on election day

At least 35 people were killed, including 31 in a suicide bomb attack and 67 others injured in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Quetta on a day when the country is voting to elect a new parliament. The voting was disrupted after the blast happened near the polling station. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, reported Reuters.

Kitesurfer catches freak gust of wind during Fuerteventura Windsurfing and Kitesurfing World Cup

A video showing a kitesurfer being blown away by a freak gust of wind during Windsurfing and Kitesurfing World Cup in Fuerteventura went viral on Wednesday. The video shows the kitesurfer getting carried away by a strong gust of wind and celebrating in jubilation on landing safely. He, however, fell on second such attempt.

