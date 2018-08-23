World news wrap: Donald Trump claims hush payments ‘not a campaign violation’

Trump on hush payments: “They are not a campaign violation”

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday insisted that hush payments made by his former lawyer Michael Cohen before the 2016 election did not break any rules.

Cohen, once a close associate of Donald Trump, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to a series of charges that included fraud and violation of campaign finance laws.

In an interview with news show “Fox and Friends,” Trump said, “It’s not even a campaign violation.”

Trump’s former lawyer also alleged that the US President had directed him to arrange the payments to influence the election.

Saudi Arabia halts ‘biggest IPO in history’

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday called off both the international and domestic stock listing of state oil giant Aramco. The proposed listing is said to be a part of Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s reform drive that aims at the reconstruction of the Kingdom’s economy and reduce its dependence on oil revenue.

Saudi Arabia is now looking to acquire a stake in local petrochemicals maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

Helicopter crash caught on camera in Arkansas

A police helicopter developing a snag during takeoff was caught on camera in Little Rock, Arkansas. In a footage released by Little Rock Police Department on Tuesday shows the helicopter unsteadily above a platform. Later in the video, the helicopter gets snagged on the platform, tilting sideways, smashing its bladed on the ground.

According to the police, the pilot, a retired officer was seriously injured during the accident.

