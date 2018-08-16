World news wrap | Bridge collapse in Italy kills 39, leads to political blame-game

Fury after Italian bridge collapse kills 39

A 51-year-old bridge in Italy collapsed on Tuesday leading to the death of 39 civilians. The sudden collapse of the Morandi bridge in the port city of Genoa has led to widespread anger in the Italian media and blame game among the policymakers. Italian prosecutors are focussing their investigation on possible design flaws or inadequate maintenance of the bridge being the reason for its collapse.

Fire breaks out in Tenefire hospital, woman arrested

A fire broke out in a hospital in the Spanish Canary Island Tenerife on Monday leading to chaos inside and outside of the hospital. However, no one was injured and all 160 people were safely executed. Firefighters said the blaze at La Candelaria Hospital started after an oxygen canister exploded. The police have arrested an unnamed 51-year-old woman in the case.

AT&T sued over loss of cryptocurrency

US entrepreneur and cryptocurrency investor Michael Terpin filed a $224 million lawsuit against telecommunications company AT&T Wednesday, accusing it of fraud and gross negligence in connection with the theft of digital currency tokens from his personal account. Terpin, mentioning AT&T as his service provider, alleged that on January 7, 2018, the tokens were stolen from him through what he alleged was a “digital identity theft” of his cellphone account.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd