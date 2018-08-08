World news wrap | Biggest wildfire ever recorded in California history

Massive wildfire becomes largest in California history

The recent wildfire in California, dubbed as Mendocino Complex, has become the biggest such recorded fire incident in the history of the state. The wildfire spread to nearly 443miles — almost the size of Los Angeles — and was expected to burn for the rest of the month, Reuters quoted the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection as saying. President Donald Trump has said he is in constant touch with the officials concerned with the matter.

Trump warns companies not to trade with Iran

US President Donald Trump Tuesday has said the companies doing business with Iran will be barred from the United States. His remarks came on the day the new sanctions against Iran took effect despite pleas from the US allies. Meanwhile, Iran has dismissed a last-minute offer from the Trump administration for talks, saying it could not negotiate while Washington had backed-out from a 2015 deal to lift sanctions in return for curbs on Iran’s nuclear program.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd