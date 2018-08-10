World News Wrap: Atleast 50 dead in Yemen airstrikes, UN calls for independent investigation

Strong aftershock hits Indonesia’s Lombok

Days after an earthquake of 7.0 magnitude struck Lombok, an island in Indonesia, killing over 200, a 5.9 magnitude tremor on Thursday left 24 injured. Around 2,70,000 people have been displaced so far and search for people cut off by landslides and broken bridges are still on, reported AP. Several buildings collapsed as a result of the quake which also destroyed villages in Lombok. The paramedics present at sites reportedly said that they had found and treated 40 people with broken bones, cuts and bruises.

Children on bus among dozens killed in Yemen strike

At least 50 people including children have been killed and 77 injured in an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition fighting Shiite rebels in northern Yemen on Thursday. Dramatic images of wounded children, clothes and school bags smeared with blood were aired by the Al Masirah TV, reported AP. The United Nations chief has urged an “independent and prompt” probe into a strike at a market in rebel-held northern Yemen that killed at least 29 children.

Samsung unveils gaming-friendly Galaxy Note 9 to boost sales

Samsung adding its largest Galaxy Note phone to its kitty launched the Galaxy Note 9 on Thursday. Given the screen quality and 6.4-inch display, the company hopes that the phone would be preferred by hardcore gamers. The unique feature that dominates this phone is the S Pen stylus which is autonomous. The S Pen can now be a clicker while presenting something on the large screen of the Note 9.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd