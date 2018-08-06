World News Wrap: Powerful earthquake hits Indonesia’s Lombok, kills at least 82

A deadly earthquake hits Indonesia’s Lombok

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia’s resort island of Lombok early Sunday, killing at least 82 and injuring hundreds other. The powerful quake triggered panic among tourists and residents and rendered thousands of homes damaged. According to the US Geological Survey, the epicentre of the quake was about 2 kilometres (1 mile) east-southeast of Loloan, with a depth of 10.5 kilometres (6 miles). The tremors were also felt in the neighbouring island of Bali.

Drone ‘assassination attempt’ targets Maduro

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro survived a purported assassination bid on his life when a drone loaded with explosives went off during his speech at a military event on Saturday. The government blamed the attack on Colombia and the US state of Florida, which is inhabited by many exiled Venezuelans. Maduro, who escaped unhurt in the incident, said “everything points” to a right-wing plot against him and also claimed arrests have been made in the case. In a televised address, Maduro said, “This was an assassination attempt, they tried to assassinate me.”

Meet Argentina’s handless barber

Gabriel Heredia, a professional hairdresser in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires, was born without forearms. He began by giving haircuts for his brother and relatives before realising that he enjoys the work. That is when he decided to become a hair stylist. “You always have to try to get ahead and not let what other people say get to you,” he says.

