World news round-up: 5 overnight developments from around the globe

Here is a round-up of the top developments around the world today.

Flood-hit Canada province braces for heavy rain, three bodies found

Searchers located three bodies swept away by landslides in British Columbia, officials said on Saturday, after record rainfall that paralysed parts of the province, leading to food and fuel shortages. Canada’s westernmost province declared a state of emergency after a phenomenon known as an “atmospheric river” brought a month’s worth of rain in two days.

Another similar weather system is forecast to hit northern British Columbia on Sunday and bring heavy rains to the lower mainland, according to Environment Canada. Three more bodies were found, in addition to one located on Monday, and efforts to reach a fifth person caught in a mudslide have been unsuccessful, the province’s chief coroner said on Saturday.

Man from India among 600 found in two trucks in Mexico

A man from India was among the 600 people found hidden in the back of two trucks in eastern Mexico on Friday, the government’s National Migration Institute (INM) said on Saturday. Of the 600, 401 were from Guatemala. The INM said that migrants from 12 nations were found in in the two trailers discovered in Veracruz state. The institute said 455 of the migrants were male, and 145 female. The people detained would either be sent home or given the chance to have their stay in Mexico regularised, it added.

Hundreds protest Rittenhouse acquittal across US

Law enforcement in Portland Friday night declared a riot as about 200 demonstrators protested the acquittal of a teen who killed two people and injured another in Wisconsin. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the protesters were breaking windows, throwing objects at police and talking about burning down a local government building in downtown Portland, KOIN TV reported, but the crowd had dispersed by about 11 pm.

The protesters gathered following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse killed two people and injured another during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin last year. Protests have been held in several other US cities nationwide over the verdict, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Europe’s Covid crisis pits vaccinated against unvaccinated

This was supposed to be the Christmas in Europe where family and friends could once again embrace holiday festivities and one another. Instead, the continent is the global epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic as cases soar to record levels in many countries.

With infections spiking again despite nearly two years of restrictions, the health crisis increasingly is pitting citizen against citizen — the vaccinated against the unvaccinated. Governments desperate to shield overburdened healthcare systems are imposing rules that limit choices for the unvaccinated in the hope that doing so will drive up rates of vaccinations.

Photos of missing Chinese tennis star posted online

An employee of Chinese state TV has posted photos of missing tennis star Peng Shuai online in a new effort to dispel concern about her disappearance after she accused a senior leader of sexual assault.

The photos appeared Friday on Twitter, which cannot be seen by most internet users in China. The state TV employee, Shen Shiwei, wrote they were on Peng’s account on the WeChat message service with the comment, “Happy Weekend.”