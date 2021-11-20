World news round-up: 5 overnight developments from around the globe

Here is a round-up of the top developments around the world today.

1. Kamala Harris was briefly first woman to be acting US president as Biden underwent colonoscopy

US President Joe Biden briefly transferred power to Vice President Kamala Harris Friday as he underwent a colonoscopy, making her the first woman to hold the presidential reins in US history. The president was undergoing a routine physical at the Walter Reed military hospital outside Washington, and is “in good spirits.”

Biden’s power transfer occurred while he was under anesthesia for the colonoscopy. Harris worked from her office in the West Wing of the White House during that time, Psaki said. Harris is the first woman to serve as vice president of the United States; no woman has ever been president in the country’s nearly 250-year history.

2. US teen Rittenhouse acquitted of all charges after divisive murder trial

A jury acquitted teenager Kyle Rittenhouse on Friday of murder in the fatal shooting of two men during racial justice protests in a decision that re-ignited fierce debate about gun rights and the boundaries of self defense in the United States.

Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down as he was acquitted of all charges at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (AP) Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down as he was acquitted of all charges at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (AP)

Jurors found Rittenhouse, 18, not guilty on all charges: two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide for wounding a third man, and two counts of recklessly endangering safety in protests marred by arson, rioting and looting on Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

3. Canadian province sets gas, travel restrictions after floods

The British Columbia government announced Friday it is limiting the amount of fuel people can purchase at gas stations in some parts of the province and is restricting non-essential travel as highways begin to reopen following torrential rains that caused floods and mudslides.

Provincial Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said non-essential vehicles will be limited to about 30 liters per trip to the gas station. The order is expected to last until December 1. The precautionary closure of the Trans Mountain Pipeline during the flooding has raised concerns about a fuel shortage in province’s Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island. Assessments of the pipeline continue.

4. Two wounded as Dutch police fire shots at protest over new Covid-19 restrictions

Crowds of rioters torched cars and threw rocks at police who responded with shots and water canon, as protests against Covid-19 measures turned violent in the port city of Rotterdam on Friday night. “We fired warning shots and there were also direct shots fired because the situation was life-threatening,” police spokesperson Patricia Wessels told Reuters. “We know that at least two people were wounded, probably as a result of the warning shots, but we need to investigate the exact causes further,” she said.

BREAKING: Dutch police fire warning shots as riots erupt at anti-lockdown protest in Rotterdam pic.twitter.com/z3pXulRDd0 — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) November 19, 2021

Several hundred people had gathered to voice opposition to government plans to restrict access to indoor venues to people who have a “corona pass”, showing they have been vaccinated or already recovered from an infection.The pass is also available to people who have not been vaccinated, but have proof of a negative test.

5. Pakistan again lifts ban, fourth so far, on China’s TikTok

Pakistan’s media regulating authority on Friday again lifted a ban on TikTok, this time after four months, following assurances from the popular Chinese video-sharing service that it would control the spread of indecent content. It was the fourth time in the past 15 months that Pakistan Telecommunication Authority imposed and lifted such a ban.