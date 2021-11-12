World news round-up: 5 overnight developments from around the globe

Good morning! Begin your day with five key overnight stories from around the world.

1. Astroworld death toll rises as 22-year-old Indian succumbs to injuries

The death toll in the Astroworld Festival stampede rose to nine with the death of a 22-year-old Texas college student late on Wednesday, according to a lawyer for the family.

Texas student Bharti Shahani had been declared brain dead after sustaining injuries at the Astroworld Festival. (Photo: GoFundMe) Texas student Bharti Shahani had been declared brain dead after sustaining injuries at the Astroworld Festival. (Photo: GoFundMe)

Bharti Shahani, a Texas A&M University student, died from “horrific injuries” sustained at the rap concert, James Lassiter, a lawyer for the family, said on Thursday. She attended the concert with her sister and cousin who survived.

A stampede of fans during rap star Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival on Friday killed nine people between the ages of 14 and 27 and injured scores. A 9-year-old boy remains hospitalised in critical condition, police have said.

2. Indian-origin techie who confessed to killing family sentenced to life by US court

Shankar Nagappa Hangud, an Indian-origin IT professional in the US who dramatically confessed to killing his wife and three children in 2019 in a week-long crime spree, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. Hangud made national headlines after walking into the Mount Shasta Police Department and telling officers he had killed four people.

In this Oct. 16, 2019, file photo, Shankar Hangud, wearing a personal safety vest, appears in the Placer County Superior Court in Roseville, Calif. (Via AP) In this Oct. 16, 2019, file photo, Shankar Hangud, wearing a personal safety vest, appears in the Placer County Superior Court in Roseville, Calif. (Via AP)

Investigators said Hangud, 55, confessed to killing his wife and three children over several days at his apartment in California, saying he could not provide for them financially, KCRA-TV reported on Wednesday.

3. Dubai ruler says UAE to host COP28 climate conference in 2023

The ruler of Dubai said in a tweet on Thursday the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been selected to host the COP28 international climate conference in 2023.

Banners are displayed in central Glasgow (AP) Banners are displayed in central Glasgow (AP)

“We will put all our capabilities to make the conference a success. The UAE will remain committed to global climate action to protect the planet,” said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who also serves as prime minister of the UAE. It will be the second time in as many years that the annual talks will be held in the Middle East, with Egypt set to host them in 2022, and the third time the talks are hosted by a member of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

4. Pakistan takes Islamist off terrorism list under deal to end protests

Pakistan removed Islamist leader Saad Rizvi from its terrorism watchlist on Thursday, paving the way for his release from detention under a deal to end weeks of deadly protests by his followers over an alleged blasphemy.

Supporters of the banned Islamist political party Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) chant slogans demandig the release of their leader during a protest rally in Lahore, Pakistan. (Reuters) Supporters of the banned Islamist political party Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) chant slogans demandig the release of their leader during a protest rally in Lahore, Pakistan. (Reuters)

The move came a week after the government agreed to free 2,000 detained members of his Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) movement, lifted a ban on the group and agreed to let it contest elections. In return, the TLP has agreed to shun the politics of violence and withdraw a demand to have France’s ambassador expelled over the publication of caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad by a French magazine, negotiators have said.

5. Russia, Western nations row at UN over Belarus migrant crisis

Russia traded barbs with Western members of the UN Security Council on Thursday over a crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland, with Russia’s deputy UN envoy suggesting his European colleagues have “masochist inclinations.” Estonia, France, Ireland, Norway, the United States and Britain raised the migrant crisis during a closed-door meeting of the 15-member body.

The EU says Belarus is encouraging thousands fleeing war-torn parts of the world to try to cross into Poland and other neighboring countries to retaliate for EU sanctions. Belarus has warned the crisis could escalate into a military confrontation, while Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia said Belarus posed a serious threat to European security