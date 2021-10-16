From Kandahar blast to Clinton’s health: 5 overnight developments from around the globe

Here is a round-up of the top developments around the world today.

1. Islamic State claims responsibility for mosque attack in Afghan city of Kandahar



Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide bomber attack at a Shi’ite mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar which left dozens killed and injured, a statement posted by the group’s Amaq news agency said on Friday. The statement added that two Islamic state fighters shot the guards of the mosque dead, broke in and blew themselves up between two groups of worshippers, one of which consisted of around 300 people. It was the second week in a row that militants bombed Friday prayers and killed dozens of worshippers.

2. US to lift curbs from November 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers



The White House on Friday will lift Covid-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months. Restrictions on non-US citizens were first imposed on air travelers from China in January 2020 by then-President Donald Trump and then extended to dozens of other countries, without any clear metrics for how and when to lift them. Curbs on non-essential travelers at land borders with Mexico and Canada have been in place since March 2020 to address the Covid-19 pandemic.

3. British lawmaker stabbed to death in ‘terrorist incident’



British lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death in an Essex church on Friday by an assailant who lunged at him as he met voters, in what police said was a terrorist attack. Amess, 69, from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party, was knifed repeatedly in the attack at about midday in the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, east of London. The early investigation has revealed a “potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism,” the police added.

4. US vows to pay relatives of Afghans killed in drone strike

An Afghan inspects the damage of Ahmadi family house in Kabul, Afghanistan on Sept. 13, 2021 (AP) An Afghan inspects the damage of Ahmadi family house in Kabul, Afghanistan on Sept. 13, 2021 (AP)

The US Defense Department said Friday that it is committed to offering condolence payments to relatives of the 10 people who were killed in an errant US drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, in August. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement that the Defense Department was also working with the State Department to help surviving family members relocate to the United States. He did not say how much money would be offered.

5. Former US President Clinton improving but will remain hospitalised



Former US President Bill Clinton’s health is improving but he will remain in a California hospital for at least another night to receive antibiotics intravenously for a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream, his spokesperson said on Friday. The 75-year-old Clinton, who served as president from 1993 to 2001, entered the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening after suffering from fatigue. He spoke with President Joe Biden on Friday.