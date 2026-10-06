World News Today Live Updates: Houthis claim strikes on Riyadh airport, Aramco refinery

A vendor walks under a billboard showing Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi with a phrase that reads in Arabic: "The Saudi accusation against our people deserves to be described as the lie of the century" in Sanaa, Yemen (AP Photo)

The Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen claimed that they struck the international airport in Riyadh, an Aramco refinery and military sites across southern Saudi Arabia. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree, according to news agency AFP, said that the attacks, which included drones, ballistic and cruise missiles, “targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh”. He added that “the Aramco refinery in Rabigh” was also hit along with other military sites and smaller airports in the south.

Saudi-led coalition launches naval operation in Hodeidah, Yemen

The Saudi-led coalition said that its naval forces carried out a military operation in Yemen’s Hodeidah governorate as Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces launched a major offensive against the Houthis.

Story continues below this ad Tanker hit by unknown projectile in Strait of Hormuz, UKMTO says The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said a tanker was struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, causing a fire in the engine room. No casualties or environmental impact were reported in the incident, the agency said. “UKMTO has received a report of an incident within the Strait of Hormuz. The Master of a tanker reports being struck by an unknown projectile, causing a fire in the engine room, which the crew are fighting. There are no reported casualties or environmental impact at the time of this warning. Authorities are investigating. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO,” the agency said in a post on X. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here, including the latest on the US-Iran war and talks over the Strait of Hormuz. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Oct 6, 2026 09:06 AM IST Ukraine sent 650 drones towards Russia's Moscow region overnight, says Moscow mayor Ukraine sent 650 drones towards the Moscow region overnight, said Sergei ⁠Sobyanin, mayor of ‌the Russian capital city, with 105 drones downed close to the Russian capital. Oct 6, 2026 08:54 AM IST Houthis claim strikes on Riyadh airport, Aramco refinery The Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen claimed that they struck the international airport in Riyadh, an Aramco refinery and military sites across southern Saudi Arabia. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree, according to news agency AFP, said that the attacks, which included drones, ballistic and cruise missiles, “targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh”. He added that “the Aramco refinery in Rabigh” was also hit along with other military sites and smaller airports in the south. Oct 6, 2026 08:53 AM IST Tanker hit by unknown projectile in Strait of Hormuz, UKMTO says The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said a tanker was struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, causing a fire in the engine room. No casualties or environmental impact were reported in the incident, the agency said. "UKMTO has received a report of an incident within the Strait of Hormuz. The Master of a tanker reports being struck by an unknown projectile, causing a fire in the engine room of which the crew are fighting. There are no reported casualties or environmental impact at the time of this warning. Authorities are investigating. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO," the agency said in a post X. UKMTO WARNING 156-26 Click here to view the full product⤵️ https://t.co/451MdQN4dS #maritimesecurity #marsec https://t.co/UmNf4vwhLS — UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) October 5, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Oct 6, 2026 08:53 AM IST Saudi-led coalition launches naval operation in Hodeidah, Yemen The Saudi-led coalition said that its naval forces carried out a military operation in Yemen’s Hodeidah governorate as Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces launched a major offensive against the Houthis.

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