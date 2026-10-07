World News Today Live Updates: Houthis target Yemen’s Aden airport as with missiles as fighting escalates

This image taken from undated video released by the Yemeni government-allied Southern Giants Brigades media office shows, what the group says, are its fighters firing a weapon mounted on a pickup truck during clashes with the Iran-backed Houthi group in Dhobab district, Taiz, Yemen. (Southern Giants Brigades Media Office via AP)

Two missiles launched by Iran-backed Houthis targeted Aden International Airport in Yemen early Wednesday. No casualties were reported, news agency Reuters reported, citing the media office of Aden’s security department.

The attack comes as the fighting intensifies in Yemen after Houthi advances along the Red Sea coast and Saudi-backed government forces recaptured areas near the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

Story continues below this ad

Vance says Iran must cut nuclear enrichment capacity to end war

US Vice President JD Vance says Iran must make a “meaningful” reduction in nuclear enrichment capacity to meet US demands and end the war that has now been going on for seven months.

In an interview with Reuters, Vance said any agreement with Iran will require Tehran to reduce its nuclear enrichment capacity rather than promise future reductions.

“If you don’t want a nuclear weapon, then why do you need 60% enriched fuel? And if you want to show commitment to not building a nuclear weapon, don’t build highly enriched fuel. That’s a very basic threshold issue,” Vance says. “I think if they want to show a commitment to not building a nuclear weapon, they would do something meaningful on their enrichment capacity.”

One killed, eight injured in Istanbul school stabbing attack

A 15-year-old student disguised herself in the target school’s uniform before attacking pupils at Şeyh Şamil Imam Hatip Secondary School in Istanbul’s Başakşehir district on Tuesday. The suspect, who attended a different school, was apprehended.

The teen suspect stabbed eight pupils at the school, killing one, Turkish officials said.

“One of the students receiving treatment … died despite all medical efforts to save her. Treatment is continuing for the seven other wounded students,” a ministry statement said on X.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gul said the attacker, who was wearing a school uniform, stabbed pupils at random.

“The pupil who carried out the attack lives in the same neighbourhood and attends a different school. She entered the premises wearing school uniform and stabbed the children indiscriminately,” he said.

Follow the latest world news and major international developments here, including the latest on the US-Iran war and talks over the Strait of Hormuz. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment.