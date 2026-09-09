World News Today Live Updates: Iran claims strikes on 2 US vessels, 8 tankers, 10 ships in Gulf, Hormuz

This image provided by Sepahnews, the official website of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, shows what Iran's navy and state television described as a captured U.S. military underwater drone at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026. (Sepahnews via AP)

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they attacked two US vessels and eight oil tankers in the Gulf in response to what they called a US attack on five Iranian tankers, state media reported, citing the group’s statement. The group further said that it attacked 1 ship that was attempting to cross a “prohibited and unsafe” area of the Strait of Hormuz.

The US military said that it destroyed five Iranian oil tankers on Tuesday (Sep 8) after attacks by Tehran on its warships.

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The US Central Command (CENTCOM) in a post on X said, “The CENTCOM forces destroyed five Iranian crude oil carriers, Sept. 8, after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted a U.S. Navy warship with ballistic missiles twice over the past two days.”

CENTCOM said that it destroyed the IRGC crude oil carriers M/T Kaviz, M/T Charminar, M/T Horizon 1, and M/T Riesco in the Gulf of Oman as well as M/T Derya near Kharg Island.

Jordan most Iranian projectiles downed, no casualties reported:

Following the American strikes, Iran launched retaliatory strikes targeting the US bases in Jordan. Jordan’s air-defence systems said that it destroyed 18 of 20 ballistic missiles launched from Iranian territory, the state news agency reported, citing the armed forces. Two projectiles fell in unpopulated areas, and there were no casualties, the news agency reported the military as saying.

Rubio warns US will sink more Iranian oil tankers if warship attacks continue:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Iran that the United States will continue to launch retaliatory strikes targeting Iranian oil tankers over attempted attacks on US warships.

“Iran continues to try to hit US naval ships, and for every time they do that or try to do that, they’re going to lose tankers,” Rubio told reporters during a visit to Colombia.

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