World News Today Live Updates: UAE suspends trade, financial transactions with Iran until further notice

Beno's guest lounge on the marina promenade at Marsa Al Arab, Dubai, with the 115-ft yacht Santorini berthed opposite (Photo: AETOSWire)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) suspended all trade, financial transactions and other activities with Iran until further notice. Afra Al Hameli, the Director of the Strategic Communications Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed the development in the early hours of Wednesday (Aug 19). The official said that the UAE rejected all allegations regarding the status of its economic relationship with Iran. Meanwhile, she added that the UAE remains committed to “dialogue, cooperation, and regional integration as essential means to enhance peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.” “The Director of the Strategic Communications Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Afra Al Hameli, rejected all allegations regarding the status of the economic relationship between the United Arab Emirates and the Islamic Republic of Iran. Al Hameli reiterated the UAE’s steadfast commitment to dialogue, cooperation, and regional integration as essential means of advancing peace, stability, and prosperity in the region,” the official statement said.

UAE detects new attacks from Iran after a month

The UAE’s Ministry of Defense, on Tuesday (Aug 18), said that it had detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran, in a first such incident reported since July 12. The ministry stated that the missiles were targeting maritime navigation and fell into the sea. “The Ministry of Defence announced that assessments revealed the two ballistic missiles detected, originating from Iran, were targeting maritime navigation and fell into the sea,” the ministry said in a statement. However, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei denied that Tehran was behind missiles launched against the UAE.

Story continues below this ad Trump claims Strait of Hormuz ‘new US territory’ US President Donald Trump launched a fresh jibe at Tehran as he shared a map showing the Strait of Hormuz as a new US territory. He also said that no talks with Iran were underway and none were scheduled. “There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Naval Blockade remains in full force and effect,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social network. “The Hormuz Strait is open and operating. All water mines have been removed or detonated.” Follow The Indian Express Global Desk for live coverage of the day’s top world news. Live Updates Aug 19, 2026 11:20 AM IST South Korea says Trump drill order pressures Seoul over Iran war South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, on Wednesday (Aug 19), said that US President Donald Trump’s order to curb joint military drills appeared partly aimed at pressuring Seoul over the Iran war and other unresolved issues such as investment. "I think President Trump's message includes pressure over several pending issues concerning the South Korean government, as well as a message to North Korea and an ​intention ​by the United States to break ⁠a stalemate in the Iran war," Cho said. One of the possible sources of frictio between the two countries could be South Korea's pledge to invest $350 billion in US under a trade deal, which was signed last year, said Cho. "We could not move faster on the investment plan as we had to consider ⁠factors ‌such as commercial viability and ​take legal procedures," he said. Aug 19, 2026 10:50 AM IST Trump claims Strait of Hormuz ‘new US territory’ US President Donald Trump launched a fresh jibe at Tehran as he shared a map showing the Strait of Hormuz as a new US territory. He also said that no talks with Iran were underway and none were scheduled. “There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Naval Blockade remains in full force and effect,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social network. “The Hormuz Strait is open and operating. All water mines have been removed or detonated.” Aug 19, 2026 10:45 AM IST Trump says US and Canada strike deal, temporarily pauses 50% tariffs President Donald Trump, on Tuesday (Aug 18), said that he was pausing the 50 per cent US tariffs against Canada for a three-day period, after Washington and Ottawa reached a last-minute deal before the sanctions were scheduled to take effect. In a post on his Truth Social handle, Trump said, “I have paused the 50% Tariffs against Canada, that were scheduled to kick in tomorrow morning for a three-day period, based on the fact that Canada and the U.S.A., subject to the finalisation of documents, have a DEAL!” He also hinted at a potential revival of the Keystone XL Pipeline, which he claimed was “long ago killed” by former US President Joe Biden. “The great Keystone XL Pipeline, long ago killed by Sleepy Joe Biden, may be awoken from the grave,” he added. Read full article Aug 19, 2026 10:42 AM IST UAE detects new attacks from Iran after a month The UAE’s Ministry of Defense, on Tuesday (Aug 18), said that it had detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran, in a first such incident reported since July 12. The ministry stated that the missiles were targeting maritime navigation and fell into the sea. “The Ministry of Defence announced that assessments revealed the two ballistic missiles detected, originating from Iran, were targeting maritime navigation and fell into the sea,” the ministry said in a statement. However, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei denied that Tehran was behind missiles launched against the UAE. The Ministry of Defence announced that assessments revealed the two ballistic missiles detected, originating from Iran, were targeting maritime navigation and fell into the sea.



The Ministry of Defence affirms its readiness to respond to any threats and to resolutely counter any… pic.twitter.com/Hu7GkHXmJx — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) August 18, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Aug 19, 2026 10:37 AM IST UAE suspends trade, financial transactions with Iran until further notice The United Arab Emirates (UAE) suspended all trade, financial transactions and other activities with Iran until further notice. Afra Al Hameli, the Director of the Strategic Communications Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed the development in the early hours of Wednesday (Aug 19). The official said that the UAE rejected all allegations regarding the status of its economic relationship with Iran. Meanwhile, she added that the UAE remains committed to “dialogue, cooperation, and regional integration as essential means to enhance peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.” “The Director of the Strategic Communications Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Afra Al Hameli, rejected all allegations regarding the status of the economic relationship between the United Arab Emirates and the Islamic Republic of Iran. Al Hameli reiterated the UAE’s steadfast commitment to dialogue, cooperation, and regional integration as essential means of advancing peace, stability, and prosperity in the region,” the official statement said. Director of the Strategic Communications Department at MoFA: All Trade, Commercial Exchange, and Financial Transactions with Iran Halted



The Director of the Strategic Communications Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Afra Al Hameli, rejected all allegations… — Afra Al Hameli (@AfraMalHameli) August 18, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

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