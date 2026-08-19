World News Today Live Updates: UAE suspends trade, financial transactions with Iran until further notice

Beno's guest lounge on the marina promenade at Marsa Al Arab, Dubai, with the 115-ft yacht Santorini berthed opposite (Photo: AETOSWire)
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) suspended all trade, financial transactions and other activities with Iran until further notice. Afra Al Hameli, the Director of the Strategic Communications Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed the development in the early hours of Wednesday (Aug 19). The official said that the UAE rejected all allegations regarding the status of its economic relationship with Iran. Meanwhile, she added that the UAE remains committed to “dialogue, cooperation, and regional integration as essential means to enhance peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.” “The Director of the Strategic Communications Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Afra Al Hameli, rejected all allegations regarding the status of the economic relationship between the United Arab Emirates and the Islamic Republic of Iran. Al Hameli reiterated the UAE’s steadfast commitment to dialogue, cooperation, and regional integration as essential means of advancing peace, stability, and prosperity in the region,” the official statement said.
UAE detects new attacks from Iran after a month
The UAE’s Ministry of Defense, on Tuesday (Aug 18), said that it had detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran, in a first such incident reported since July 12. The ministry stated that the missiles were targeting maritime navigation and fell into the sea. “The Ministry of Defence announced that assessments revealed the two ballistic missiles detected, originating from Iran, were targeting maritime navigation and fell into the sea,” the ministry said in a statement. However, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei denied that Tehran was behind missiles launched against the UAE.
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Trump claims Strait of Hormuz ‘new US territory’
US President Donald Trump launched a fresh jibe at Tehran as he shared a map showing the Strait of Hormuz as a new US territory. He also said that no talks with Iran were underway and none were scheduled. “There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Naval Blockade remains in full force and effect,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social network. “The Hormuz Strait is open and operating. All water mines have been removed or detonated.”
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