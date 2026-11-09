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World News Today Live Updates: Trump to meet Qatar PM as Doha pushes new proposals in US-Iran talks

Donald Trump will meet Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani as Doha pushes new proposals to advance US-Iran negotiations and ease regional tensions.

US President Donald Trump is set to meet Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Monday as Doha steps up diplomatic efforts to advance negotiations between Washington and Tehran.US President Donald Trump is set to meet Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Monday as Doha steps up diplomatic efforts to advance negotiations between Washington and Tehran. (Photo/AP)

US President Donald Trump will meet Qatar’s Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, on Monday in the Oval Office as Doha steps up diplomatic efforts to advance negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

Qatar, a key mediator in the US-Iran talks, is pushing new proposals aimed at easing tensions and finding a diplomatic path towards resolving the conflict, according to the Associated Press.

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Trump to meet Qatar PM as Doha pushes new proposals in US-Iran talks

US President Donald Trump will meet Qatar’s Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, on Monday in the Oval Office as Doha steps up diplomatic efforts to advance negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

Qatar, a key mediator in the US-Iran talks, is pushing new proposals aimed at easing tensions and finding a diplomatic path towards resolving the conflict, according to the Associated Press.

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