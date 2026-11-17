White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said that the US is “monitoring any and all potential threats, but at this time there are no credible threats to the homeland.”

Iran is chalking out plans to target senior Trump administration officials by hurling a so-called dirty bomb or a chemical weapon in Washington, DC, US intelligence told CNN. The intelligence officials continued to debate whether Tehran can or will implement such a plan, seven US officials told CNN. Sources told the international news outlet that Iran might be making an effort to put forth options rather than an actual attack. White House spokesperson Lauren Bis was quoted as saying in a statement that the US is “monitoring any and all potential threats, but at this time there are no credible threats to the homeland.”

Quad meeting: Quad leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, will meet in Manila on Tuesday as part of the ASEAN and East Asia summits. “On Tuesday evening in Manila, the President will participate in a multilateral meeting with Quad leaders to discuss shared interests of peace, prosperity and security in the Indo-Pacific region,” Olivia Wales, assistant press secretary at the White House, said in Washington DC.

Story continues below this ad Houthis advance in Yemen: Houthi rebels backed by Iran have now forced their way further into the Red Sea by pushing the army of Yemen government to retreat from the sea coast. The advance made by Houthis poses threat to Yemen government, its Saudi supporters and much of the rest of the world. Yemen has two coasts, one facing the Indian ocean, and the other faces the Red Sea and a narrow chokepoint at the southern exit of that waterway, the Gate of Tears. The advance assumes significance as those who controls the strait can threaten any or all maritime traffic passing from both the Mediterranean and the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates

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