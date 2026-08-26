World News Today Live Updates: Trump’s new economic squeeze on Iran has big challenge, says China

The US's 'Operation Economic Outcast' is aimed at blocking all revenue sources for Iran. (Photo: AP/Reuters)

With the US’s ‘Operation Economic Outcast’ on track, Beijing has warned of a challenge the programme might face. Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, said China-Iran cooperation “should not be disrupted or undermined”. “China is closely monitoring relevant developments and will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its own rights and interests,” Jian added. The ‘Operation Economic Outcast’ is aimed at blocking all revenue sources for Iran.

US President Donald Trump has submitted an agreement with Saudi Arabia — aimed at bolstering the kingdom’s civilian nuclear programme– to Congress for review, but insisted that it would not go ahead if Saudi Arabia does not normalise relations with Israel, a Trump administration official said.

Top developments Story continues below this ad – US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has announced ‘Operation Economic Outcast’, involving new sanctions that block all potential sources of revenue for Iran. – Under the above programme, the US has sanctioned four India-based companies for importing petroleum and petrochemical products from Iran. – The “economic onslaught” that Bessent has declared on Iran’s financial connections across the globe may have one major caveat, says China. – The Trump administration in the US has ​issued a pause on visa appointments for applicants around the world amid an ongoing immigration crackdown by the country. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Aug 26, 2026 09:30 AM IST Welcome to World Live Blog! Hello! Good morning and welcome to the World Live Blog. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment.

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