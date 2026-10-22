World News Today Live Updates: Trump says no negotiations with Iran, hints at move ‘very soon’

Trump Says ‘Something’ Will Happen Soon in US-Iran Conflict

US President Donald Trump said that Washington is not negotiating with Tehran, hinting that “something” will happen “very soon” in the country’s conflict with the Islamic Republic.

“We are not negotiating with” Iran, Trump told a reporter before boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews.

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“Something one way or another will happen, fairly soon,” he added. “Most people seem to think it’s after the election.”

US, Israel draw up plans for new strikes on Iran after midterm elections

The United States and Israel have drawn up plans for possible renewed military strikes on Iran following the US midterm elections on November 3, according to a report by The New York Times.

The report stated that both the countries hve ramped up military drills head of the “short but intensive operation” and said the exercises have included flyovers of Iraq to simulate strike maneuvers.

The possible targets of the strikes are Iranian energy sites, nuclear facilities as well as Iran’s arsenals of missiles and drones, the report cited US officials as saying.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy says four vessels carrying oil hit mines near Hormuz

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said that four vessels involved in alleged illegal oil transfers in the northern Persian Gulf were hit simultaneously and caught fire after being tracked by its forces.

The IRGC added that three more vessels collided with mines west of the Hormuz and warned the US military that continued provocations could trigger a wider response against American bases across the region.

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