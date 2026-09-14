World News Today Live Updates: Trump says US could stay in Iran & ‘keep the ‌oil’, draws parallel to Venezuela deal

US President Donald Trump said the United States could remain in Iran and “keep the oil” (Photo/AP)

President Donald Trump said the United States could stay in Iran and “keep the oil”, comparing the idea with Washington’s push to take control of a fifth of Venezuela’s oil reserves. During his recent visit to Ireland, he said that he still expects the Iran war to end this year, possibly after the US midterm elections scheduled for November.

“We’ll ultimately get out (of Iran), ​unless ⁠we decide to stay and keep the oil like Venezuela,” Trump said while speaking at the Irish Open golf championship.

Story continues below this ad He added that the US revenue from Venezuela has “paid ⁠for ​the war many times.” Iranian cargo vessel hit in Hormuz: An Iranian cargo vessel was struck off Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, said the Iranian state media. The attack killed one person and wounded four others on Sunday, with state-run IRNA quoting the Qeshm governor as blaming a “terrorist enemy”. Oman says talks between Iran and Gulf on Hormuz postponed: A planned meeting in Oman between Iran and Gulf countries to discuss possible agreements on the Strait of Hormuz, which was initially scheduled for Monday, has been postponed, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said in a post on X. He said that the talks were delayed “in the interests of consensus.” “We remain committed to fostering dialogue that supports stability and lasting cooperation in our region,” he added. Live Updates Sep 14, 2026 08:52 AM IST Oman says talks between Iran and Gulf on Hormuz postponed A planned meeting in Oman between Iran and Gulf countries to discuss possible agreements on the Strait of Hormuz, which was initially scheduled for Monday, has been postponed, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said in a post on X. He said that the talks were delayed “in the interests of consensus.” “We remain committed to fostering dialogue that supports stability and lasting cooperation in our region,” he added. In the interests of consensus the regional meeting set for tomorrow in Salalah has been postponed. We remain committed to fostering dialogue that supports stability and lasting cooperation in our region 🇧🇭 🇮🇷 🇮🇶 🇰🇼 🇴🇲 🇶🇦 🇸🇦 🇦🇪 — Badr Albusaidi - بدر البوسعيدي (@badralbusaidi) September 13, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Sep 14, 2026 08:26 AM IST Iranian cargo vessel hit in Hormuz An Iranian cargo vessel was struck off Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, said the Iranian state media. The attack killed one person and wounded four others on Sunday, with state-run IRNA quoting the Qeshm governor as blaming a "terrorist enemy". Sep 14, 2026 08:26 AM IST Trump says US could stay in Iran & 'keep the ‌oil' President Donald Trump said the United States could stay in Iran and “keep the oil”, comparing the idea with Washington's push to take control of a fifth of Venezuela's oil reserves. During his recent visit to Ireland, he said that he still expects the Iran war to end this year, possibly after the US midterm elections scheduled for November. "We'll ultimately get out (of Iran), ​unless ⁠we decide to stay and keep the oil like Venezuela," Trump said while speaking at the Irish Open golf championship. He added that the US revenue from Venezuela has "paid ⁠for ​the war many times."

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