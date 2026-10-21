World News Today Live Updates: Netanyahu planned strikes on Iran earlier this month, but Trump opposed them, says report

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (File Photo)

US President Donald Trump opposed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s reported plan to launch strikes against Iran earlier this month, seeking to avoid reigniting the conflict ahead of the US midterm elections, the Financial Times reported. The newspaper, citing three people familiar with the matter, reported that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) was set to carry out strikes on the weekend of October 10 aimed at Iranian nuclear facilities and regime sites, along with civilian infrastructure including energy plants. However, Trump decided against reigniting the conflict with Tehran ahead of the US midterm elections on November 3.

Iran says no response from Saudi Arabia, Houthis on mediation initiative

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran has not received a response from Saudi Arabia or Yemen’s Houthis regarding its mediation initiative. Speaking in an interview with Iraq’s Al Ekhbariya TV, Araghchi addressed Iran’s diplomatic efforts to engage the two sides. The proposal was made by Araghchi earlier this month as Iran-backed Houthis intensified their strikes on the kingdom.

Story continues below this ad Iraq shuts Sheeb border crossing with Iran until further notice Iraq has closed the Sheeb border crossing with Iran to passengers, vehicles and commercial trucks until further notice, news agency Reuters reported, citing two sources at the crossing. The closure suspends passenger movement and commercial transport through the border point. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Oct 21, 2026 12:15 PM IST Iraq shuts Sheeb border crossing with Iran until further notice Iraq has closed the Sheeb border crossing with Iran to passengers, vehicles and commercial trucks until further notice, news agency Reuters reported, citing two sources at the crossing. The closure suspends passenger movement and commercial transport through the border point. Oct 21, 2026 12:14 PM IST Netanyahu planned strikes on Iran earlier this month, but Trump opposed them, says report US President Donald Trump opposed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s reported plan to launch strikes against Iran earlier this month, seeking to avoid reigniting the conflict ahead of the US midterm elections, the Financial Times reported. The newspaper, citing three people familiar with the matter, reported that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) was set to carry out strikes on the weekend of October 10 aimed at Iranian nuclear facilities and regime sites, along with civilian infrastructure including energy plants. However, Trump decided against reigniting the conflict with Tehran ahead of the US midterm elections on November 3. Oct 21, 2026 12:14 PM IST Iran says no response from Saudi Arabia, Houthis on mediation initiative Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran has not received a response from Saudi Arabia or Yemen’s Houthis regarding its mediation initiative. Speaking in an interview with Iraq’s Al Ekhbariya TV, Araghchi addressed Iran’s diplomatic efforts to engage the two sides. The proposal was made by Araghchi earlier this month as Iran-backed Houthis intensified their strikes on the kingdom.

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