Onlookers view the scene of a vehicle crash, involving multiple fatalities, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, in the North Hollywood section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo)

Three people have died, and three others are in critical condition after a vehicle crashed into people at a busy intersection in North Hollywood on Tuesday. The incident occurred after a white SUV hit at least five people next to a metro station just before 6 pm, the Los Angeles Police Department said. At least three people were taken to the hospital, including the driver, according to officials. Visuals posted online show a white vehicle on a sidewalk next to tents for vendors, along with emergency crews.

Dozens injured in South Korea after bus crashes into 32 vehicles

A commuter bus struck more than 30 vehicles stopped at a traffic light during the morning rush hour Wednesday in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, injuring dozens of people, fire officials in South Korea said. At least 57 people were being treated for injuries, including nine who were seriously hurt, although none were in life-threatening condition. The bus collided with 32 vehicles before slamming into a median strip, fire officials said. Police were questioning the bus driver, who tested negative in a breathalyser test and told investigators that the brakes had failed, according to Park Chang-gon, an official from Seongnam’s Bundang district police station.

Story continues below this ad US House blocks bid to impeach Defense Secretary Hegseth Republicans in the US House of Representatives blocked an effort on Tuesday to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, winning a reprieve for the polarising Pentagon chief before Democrats take control of Congress next year and possibly try again. The vote on a procedural motion came just hours after Hegseth blasted efforts to impeach him as a farce and delivered a defiant defense of his record at the helm of the US military, winning praise from President Donald Trump. The chamber voted 211 to 204 in favour of a motion to refer eight articles of impeachment to the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee, a move that the sponsor of the impeachment push, US Representative Thomas Massie, warned would kill it. Live Updates Nov 11, 2026 10:37 AM IST Three dead after vehicle crashes into people in North Hollywood Three people have died, and three others are in critical condition after a vehicle crashed into people at a busy intersection in North Hollywood on Tuesday. The incident occurred after a white SUV hit at least five people next to a metro station just before 6 pm, the Los Angeles Police Department said. At least three people were taken to the hospital, including the driver, according to officials. Visuals posted online show a white vehicle on a sidewalk next to tents for vendors, along with emergency crews. Nov 11, 2026 10:35 AM IST Dozens injured in South Korea after bus crashes into 32 vehicles A commuter bus struck more than 30 vehicles stopped at a traffic light during the morning rush hour Wednesday in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, injuring dozens of people, fire officials in South Korea said. At least 57 people were being treated for injuries, including nine who were seriously hurt, although none were in life-threatening condition. The bus collided with 32 vehicles before slamming into a median strip, fire officials said. Police were questioning the bus driver, who tested negative in a breathalyser test and told investigators that the brakes had failed, according to Park Chang-gon, an official from Seongnam’s Bundang district police station. Nov 11, 2026 10:35 AM IST US House blocks bid to impeach Defense Secretary Hegseth Republicans in the US House of Representatives blocked an effort on Tuesday to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, winning a reprieve for the polarising Pentagon chief before Democrats take control of Congress next year and possibly try again. The vote on a procedural motion came just hours after Hegseth blasted efforts to impeach him as a farce and delivered a defiant defense of his record at the helm of the US military, winning praise from President Donald Trump. The chamber voted 211 to 204 in favour of a motion to refer eight articles of impeachment to the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee, a move that the sponsor of the impeachment push, US Representative Thomas Massie, warned would kill it.

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