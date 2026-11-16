World News Today Live Updates: Two tankers catch fire in Strait of Hormuz after mine incidents, Iran says

The reported incident raises fresh concerns over maritime security in the strategic waterway, a key route for global oil shipments. (Photo/AP)

Two oil tankers struck mines in the Strait of Hormuz, triggering explosions, according to a statement by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) carried by Iranian state media.

Six tankers caught fire in similar incidents in the strategic waterway yesterday and today, added the statement by the Revolutionary Guards.

Xi to hold first trilateral summit with Trump and Putin in Shenzen, confirms Beijing

China has confirmed that President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold their first trilateral summit on November 19 in Shenzhen.

Story continues below this ad “On November 19, Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a China-Russia-US heads of state meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry says in a brief statement. US aircraft carrier arrives in Mideast as Washigton boosts military presence: Report The USS Roosevelt has arrived in the Middle East, further strengthening the US military’s naval presence in the region as the war with Iran continues, according to reports by Axios and Israel’s Channel 12. The arrival brings the US military presence in the region to an unusually high level, with more than 20,000 sailors and Marines and hundreds of aircraft deployed, according to the report. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Nov 16, 2026 12:32 PM IST Two tankers catch fire in Strait of Hormuz after mine incidents, Iran says Two oil tankers struck mines in the Strait of Hormuz, triggering explosions, according to a statement by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) carried by Iranian state media.

Six tankers caught fire in similar incidents in the strategic waterway yesterday and today, added the statement by the Revolutionary Guards. Nov 16, 2026 12:29 PM IST Xi to hold first trilateral summit with Trump and Putin in Shenzen, confirms Beijing China has confirmed that President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold their first trilateral summit on November 19 in Shenzhen. “On November 19, Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a China-Russia-US heads of state meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry says in a brief statement. Nov 16, 2026 12:28 PM IST US aircraft carrier arrives in Mideast as Washigton boosts military presence: Report The USS Roosevelt has arrived in the Middle East, further strengthening the US military’s naval presence in the region as the war with Iran continues, according to reports by Axios and Israel’s Channel 12. The arrival brings the US military presence in the region to an unusually high level, with more than 20,000 sailors and Marines and hundreds of aircraft deployed, according to the report.

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