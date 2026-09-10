World News Today Live Updates: Trump promises USD 5,000 to every adult US citizen if Republicans win in November’s election

President Donald Trump speaks during the RNC Midterm Convention, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. (Eric Lee/Pool photo via AP)

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, September 9, warned Iran against activity at Pickaxe Mountain, saying the US would “hit them very hard” if necessary. In a speech at the ‌midterm Republican convention, Trump said, “We notice there’s a little activity ⁠at ​Pickaxe. I would advise Iran not to get cute because we will ​have to ​hit them very hard.”

Pickaxe Mountain, near the Natanz uranium enrichment facility, is a fortified site with two deeply buried tunnel complexes. Trump has threatened to strike it since at least mid-July.

Story continues below this ad Meanwhile, multiple US military aircrafts were damaged in suspected overnight Iranian strikes on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, CBS reported. An A-10 Thunderbolt suffered major damage, with one wing missing, while around eight F-15s sustained light damage and were returned to service. Iran and the US launched their biggest wave of attack since the six-month-old war began, with both sides targeting vessels near the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it attacked 10 ships, including two US vessels and eight oil tankers. The US military said it had destroyed five Iranian oil tankers. At least one seafarer was killed and another was reported missing. The attacks pushed Brent crude above USD 100 a barrel. Iran also fired missiles at a US base in Jordan, with Jordan saying it intercepted 18 of the 20 missiles. Key world developments: A fire broke out in the Philippines ferry fire leaving at least 5 dead, 87 missing; 42 rescued out of 134 people on board.

US President Trump promised USD 5,000 dividend to every adult US citizen if Republicans win Congress in November’s election.

US strike on vessel in Caribbean Sea kills three, in a series of attacks targeting ‘narco-terrorists’ military says.

US President Trump said the Iran war could end after November’s elections, while his advisers reportedly warned it could last through his presidency.

US President Trump said the Iran war could end after November’s elections, while his advisers reportedly warned it could last through his presidency. Houthi rebels said Saudi-backed forces carried out dozens of airstrikes across four Yemeni provinces. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Sep 10, 2026 09:54 AM IST Russian drone attacks kill five, injure 24 in Ukraine’s Sumy region Russian drone attacks killed five people and injured 24 in Ukraine’s Sumy region, the national police said on Thursday. The police shared the casualty figures on Telegram, without providing further details on the attacks. Sep 10, 2026 09:53 AM IST Ukrainian President Volodymyr's flight delayed in Moldova after drone incursion A flight carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from Moldova to Norway was delayed after Moldova closed its airspace following a drone incursion. A Russian drone crashed in a field in northern Moldova on Tuesday, causing four fires but no injuries. Airspace restrictions were later lifted and Zelenskyy’s flight took off. The drone had earlier entered Romania, where Spanish F-18 fighter jets tracked its trajectory before it re-entered Moldovan airspace. Sep 10, 2026 09:41 AM IST Saudi Civil Defence issues emergency alert Saudi Civil Defence issues emergency alert for Khamis Mushait province. احذر!



#_ pic.twitter.com/LHngaUn1JW — الدفاع المدني السعودي (@SaudiDCD) September 10, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Sep 10, 2026 09:33 AM IST Trump says US strikes prevented Iran from getting nuclear weapon US President Donald Trump said US strikes on Iran prevented Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Trump said that without his decision to withdraw from the JCPOA and US strikes using B-2 bombers, Iran would have a nuclear weapon now. Sep 10, 2026 09:22 AM IST Hormuz shipping traffic falls to seven vessel transits, data shows Only seven vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, preliminary ship-tracking data showed, down from 12 the previous day. Four vessels exited the strait and three entered, while some ships with transponders switched off may not have been counted. At the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, 28 commodity ships transited on Wednesday, broadly in line with the 10-day average of 27.

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