World news round-up: 5 overnight developments from around the globe

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit northwest Myanmar near India’s border early Friday but there is a low likelihood of casualties and damage, the US Geological Survey said.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 32.8 km (20.4 miles) near Hakha city, the capital of Chin state, sending tremors that spread across the border to towns and cities in India and Bangladesh, it said.

Concerns as new variant of Covid-19 identified in South Africa

A new variant of Covid-19 with over 30 spike mutations has been reported from South Africa. On November 23, Dr. Tom Peacock, a virologist at Imperial College London, posted the details of the variant on github.com, noting that the “incredibly high amount of spike mutations suggest this could be of real concern (predicted escape from most known monoclonal antibodies)”

Assigned as B.1.1.529, the variant was first spotted in Botswana and the other circulating countries are Hong Kong and South Africa. According to The Guardian, only 10 cases have been confirmed by genomic sequencing.

Of the four variants of concern currently designated by the World Health Organisation, Beta (Pango lineage B.1.351), was first detected in South Africa in May 2020. The other three VoCs, Alpha (B.1.1.7), Delta (B.1.617.2), and Gamma (P.1) were first detected in the United Kingom, India, and Brazil in September 2020, October 2020, and November 2020 respectively.

3.Turkish police tear-gas women protesting over violence

Turkish police fired tear gas to break up a protest in Istanbul by women demanding the country’s return to a landmark international treaty, signed in the same city, that is meant to protect women from violence.

The women marched along Istanbul’s main pedestrian street, Istiklal, on Thursday to mark the November 25 International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. Holding colourful banners, they chanted slogans and vowed not give up on the Council of Europe’s Istanbul Convention.

Riot police, who had set up barricades at the end of the street to prevent them from proceeding further, fired tear gas when a group of protesters tried to breach the barriers. At least one protester was injured, the Cumhuriyet newspaper reported.

4.UK’s Johnson proposes 5 steps to Macron to prevent migrant deaths

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had written to French President Emanuel Macron on Thursday to set out five steps the two countries can take to avoid the deaths of more migrants trying to cross English Channel.

Johnson said the steps included joint patrols to prevent more boats from leaving French beaches, using sensors and radar and immediate work on a returns agreement with France and a similar deal with the European Union.

5.At least 52 dead in Siberian coal mine fire in Russia

Russian news agencies say a fire at a Siberian coal mine has killed 52 miners and rescuers. Officials previously said that rescuers found 14 bodies and the search for 38 people missing was halted for safety reasons, because of a build-up of explosive methane gas and a high concentration of toxic fumes from the fire.

The state Tass and RIA-Novosti news agencies cited emergency officials as saying that there was no chance of finding any survivors.

The Interfax news agency cited a representative of the regional administration who also put the death toll from Thursday’s fire at 52.