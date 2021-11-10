World news round-up: 5 overnight developments from around the globe

Here is a round-up of the top developments around the world today.

1. Chinese city says it mass tested 30,000 for Covid-19 at mega centre, rounded-up runaways

China’s southwestern city of Chengdu said on Wednesday it had conducted 30,000 Covid-19 tests on visitors at a mega entertainment centre, and rounded-up those who tried to flee the site, in the second mass screening at a large venue in days. All Covid-19 tests returned negative results, reported the official China Central Television (CCTV) on Tuesday.

Those present were required to return home to await their results and not venture outdoors until advised, local authorities in Chengdu said in a notice. China has maintained a zero-tolerance policy towards Covid-19, determined that the cost of limiting local cases as they are found outweighs the inconvenience and disruptions caused by efforts to trace, isolate and treat the infected.

2. Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai marries at home in Britain

Malala Yousafzai, the campaigner for girls’ education and Nobel Peace Prize laureate who survived being shot aged 15 by a Taliban gunman in her native Pakistan in 2012, has got married, she said on social media on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old, who lives in Britain, said she and her new husband, who she named only as Asser, had wed in the city of Birmingham and celebrated at home with their families.

Today marks a precious day in my life.

Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.

📸: @malinfezehai pic.twitter.com/SNRgm3ufWP — Malala (@Malala) November 9, 2021

3. Africa, India call for $1.3 tn per year in climate finance from rich nations

While developed countries have failed to put together even the $100 billion per year in climate financing as promised, African nations and some other developing countries, including India, have put a figure on the enhanced flow of finance that the developed world must deliver in the coming years — at least $1.3 trillion per year from 2030.

4. Chilean president impeached over Pandora Papers revelation

President Sebastian Pinera was impeached Tuesday by the lower house of Chile’s congress, setting up a trial in the nation’s Senate over whether to remove him due to allegations he favoured the sale of a family property while in office.

The vote to accept the charges got the bare minimum of 78 votes needed in the 155-member Chamber of Deputies and followed a marathon 20-hour session. Sixty-seven legislators voted against the “constitutional accusation”, including several members of the opposition. Others abstained or were absent.

5. World on track for 2.4C of global warming after latest pledges, say analysts

The latest national pledges submitted to the UN climate conference in Glasgow to tackle climate change this decade would lead to around 2.4 degrees Celsius of global warming this century, far above safe levels, analysts said on Tuesday.

The research coalition Climate Action Tracker (CAT) said the promises by countries attending the conference to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 would still allow the Earth to heat up far beyond the United Nations target by 2100.