World news round-up: 5 overnight developments from around the globe

Here is a round-up of the top developments around the world today.

1. Islamic State in Afghanistan could be able to attack US in 6 months, says Pentagon official



The US intelligence community has assessed that Islamic State in Afghanistan could have the capability to attack the United States in as little as six months, and has the intention to do so, a senior Pentagon official told Congress on Tuesday. The remarks by Colin Kahl, under secretary of defense for policy, are the latest reminder that Afghanistan could still pose serious national security concerns for the United States even after it ended its two-decade-old war in defeat in August.

2. Pakistan PM Imran Khan approves appointment of Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum as ISI chief

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Left) and Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum. (Twitter/MurtazaViews) Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Left) and Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum. (Twitter/MurtazaViews)

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday approved the appointment of Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum as the new chief of Pakistan’s spy agency ISI, apparently succumbing to pressure from the powerful Army over the key post after nearly three weeks of deadlock over the key post. The army on October 6 announced Lt Gen Anjum replacing Lt Gen Faiz Hameed as the chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence or ISI but the Prime Minister’s Office withheld the official notification, saying that the civilian government was not properly consulted.

3. US FDA advisers back Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children



An expert panel on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly to recommend the US Food and Drug Administration authorise the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, saying the benefits of the shot outweigh the risks. The vaccine could be available to the younger age group as soon as next week. The FDA is not obligated to follow the advice of its outside experts, but usually does. The vote was 17 in favor with one abstention. If the FDA authorises the shots for this age group, an advisory panel to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet next week to make a recommendation on the administration of the vaccine. The CDC director will make the final call.

4. Military says Sudan’s detained PM allowed to return home

File photo of Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. (Reuters) File photo of Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. (Reuters)

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and his wife, who were detained after the military seized power in a coup, were allowed to return to their home in Khartoum, a military official said Tuesday. His release came after the international community condemned the coup and called on the military to release all government officials who were detained when Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan seized power on Monday.

5. Justin Trudeau overhauls Canadian cabinet, gives women top roles

Only 10 ministers in Trudeau’s last cabinet are staying put. The cabinet adds up to 39 ministers, including Trudeau. (Twitter/GGCanada) Only 10 ministers in Trudeau’s last cabinet are staying put. The cabinet adds up to 39 ministers, including Trudeau. (Twitter/GGCanada)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau overhauled his cabinet on Tuesday and named women to the foreign affairs and defence posts in his gender-balanced cabinet. Trudeau named Mélanie Joly as foreign minister and Anita Anand as defence minister. Chrystia Freeland, widely considered a favourite to replace Trudeau at some point, retains her positions as deputy prime minister and finance minister. Women make up half of the Cabinet, as they have done since Trudeau’s Liberal government was first elected in 2015.