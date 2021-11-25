World news round-up: 5 overnight developments from around the globe

Here is a round-up of the top developments around the world today.

1. Twenty-seven migrants perish trying to cross Channel to Britain

British and French officials traded blame on Wednesday after 27 migrants died when their dinghy deflated as they made a perilous crossing of the English Channel.

The accident was the worst disaster on record involving migrants in the narrow seaway separating the two countries. France had earlier stated 31 people lost their lives, but the number was later revised down to 27, government officials said.

2. Sweden’s first female prime minister resigns within hours

Sweden’s first female prime minister, Social Democrat Magdalena Andersson, resigned on Wednesday after less than 12 hours in the top job after the Green Party quit their two-party coalition, stoking political uncertainty.

But Andersson said she had told the speaker of parliament she hoped to be appointed prime minister again as the head of a single-party government, and the prospects of that happening appeared fairly strong given support from other parties.The Green Party quit after parliament rejected the coalition’s budget bill.

3. Jury convicts three white men of murdering Ahmaud Arbery

Three men were convicted of murder Wednesday in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man who was running empty-handed through a Georgia subdivision when the white strangers chased him, trapped him on a quiet street and blasted him with a shotgun.

The February 2020 slaying drew limited attention at first. But when video of the shooting leaked online, Arbery’s death quickly became another example in the nation’s reckoning of racial injustice in the way Black people are treated in their everyday lives.

4. Libya election head rules out Gaddafi as presidential candidate

Libya’s election commission said on Wednesday that Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of the former ruler and a major candidate in December’s planned presidential election, was ineligible to run, compounding the turmoil surrounding the vote.

Seif al-Islam, left, the son and one-time heir apparent of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi registered his candidacy for the country’s presidential elections in Sabha, Libya. (AP) Seif al-Islam, left, the son and one-time heir apparent of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi registered his candidacy for the country’s presidential elections in Sabha, Libya. (AP)

Gaddafi was one of 25 candidates that it disqualified in an initial decision pending an appeals process that will ultimately be decided by the judiciary.

5. UAE holds talks with Taliban to run Kabul airport, say foreign diplomats

The United Arab Emirates has held talks with the Taliban to run Kabul airport, going up against Gulf rival Qatar in a diplomatic tussle for influence with Afghanistan’s new rulers, according to four sources with knowledge of the matter.

Members of the Taliban at the Kabul airport on August 31, 2021. (The New York Times: Jim Huylebroek) Members of the Taliban at the Kabul airport on August 31, 2021. (The New York Times: Jim Huylebroek)

UAE officials have held a series of discussions with the group in recent weeks to discuss operating the airport that serves as landlocked Afghanistan’s main air link to the world, the foreign diplomats based in the Gulf region told Reuters. The talks demonstrate how countries are seeking to assert their influence in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan even as the hardline Islamist group largely remains an international pariah and its government not formally recognised by any country.