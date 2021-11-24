World news round-up: 5 overnight developments from around the globe

Here is a round-up of the top developments around the world today.

1. Child is 6th death in US Christmas parade crash; suspect charged

Prosecutors in Wisconsin on Tuesday charged a man with intentional homicide in the deaths of five people who were killed when an SUV was driven into a Christmas parade that also left 62 people injured, including many children. Prosecutors said a sixth person, a child, has died and more charges are pending. Darrell Brooks Jr. was charged with five counts of intentional homicide in the crash Sunday in Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb.

An 8-year-old boy, Jackson Sparks, died on Tuesday, according to his GoFundMe page. He was walking in the parade along with his brother, who is still hospitalised. The other five people who were killed were adults.

2. Apple files lawsuit against NSO Group

Apple Inc said on Tuesday it has filed a lawsuit against Israeli cyber firm NSO Group and its parent company OSY Technologies for alleged surveillance and targeting of US Apple users with its Pegasus spyware. The iPhone maker said it is also seeking to ban NSO Group from using any Apple software, services or devices to prevent further abuse.

Apple is the latest in a string of companies and governments to come after NSO, the maker of the Pegasus hacking tool that watchdog groups say targeted human rights workers and journalists.

3. Taliban release media guidelines, ban shows with female actors

The Taliban administration has released a set of restrictions on Afghan media, including banning television dramas that included female actors and ordering women news presenters to wear “Islamic hijab”. Afghanistan’s Ministry of Vice and Virtue set out nine rules this week, a Taliban administration spokesman said on Tuesday, largely centred on banning any media that contravened “Islamic or Afghan values”.

Some edicts were targeted specifically at women, a move likely to raise concerns among the international community. “Those dramas…or programmes in which women have acted, should not be aired,” the rules said, adding that female journalists on air should wear “Islamic hijab” without defining what that meant.

4. Pak PM Imran Khan orders inquiry against senior bureaucrat for mocking his govt on social media

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered an inquiry against a senior civil servant who drew a similarity between his government and that of the Afghan Taliban’s interim regime on a social media platform, a media report said on Tuesday.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (AP/File) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (AP/File)

According to a statement of allegations issued by the Establishment Division on Monday, Hammad Shamimi, a senior joint secretary of the Cabinet Division, had posted a comment on a social media page/platform that was tantamount to misconduct under the Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020, Dawn newspaper reported.

5. Belarus’ oldest newspaper is banned as extremist

Belarus’ oldest newspaper was banned on the 115th anniversary of its founding Tuesday, the latest move in the government’s relentless crackdown on independent media in the ex-Soviet nation. The Nasha Niva newspaper was outlawed as extremist by the Central District court in Minsk, which acted upon the request of the Ministry of Information. The ruling will expose anyone who would publish or repost Nasha Niva materials to prison terms of up to seven years.