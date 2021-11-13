World news round-up: 5 overnight developments from around the globe

Here is a round-up of the top developments around the world today.

1. UN climate talks drift into overtime in push to save 1.5 Celsius goal

Two weeks of UN COP26 climate talks in Glasgow blew past a deadline on Friday as the conference president called on countries to make a final push to secure commitments that would rein in the rising temperatures that threaten the planet. With a deal now expected sometime on Saturday, there remained tough talking to be done on issues such as the phasing out of fossil fuel subsidies, carbon markets and financial help for poor countries to tackle climate change.

A draft of the final deal, released early on Friday, requires countries to set tougher climate pledges next year in an attempt to bridge the gap between current targets and the much deeper cuts scientists say are needed this decade to avert catastrophic climate change.

2. Britney freed: Judge dissolves Spears’ conservatorship

Britney Spears is free. A Los Angeles judge on Friday ended the conservatorship that has controlled the pop singer’s life and money for nearly 14 years.

The decision capped a stunning odyssey that saw Spears publicly demand the end of the conservatorship, hire her own attorney, have her father removed from power and finally win the freedom to make her own medical, financial and personal decisions for the first time since 2008.

3. Qatar agrees to represent US interests in Afghanistan

The Gulf nation of Qatar has agreed to represent the United States in Taliban-run Afghanistan following the closure of the American Embassy in Kabul and withdrawal of all US forces from the country in late August.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, announced Friday that Qatar will serve as the US “protecting power” in Afghanistan. The announcement is a clear indication the Biden administration doesn’t intend to re-open the embassy anytime soon after bringing America’s longest-running war to an end after 20 years.

4. Alleged rape at French presidential palace investigated

French authorities are investigating an alleged rape that occurred earlier this year in the presidential Elysee Palace, the Paris prosecutor’s office said Friday. A woman soldier working at the palace accused a fellow serviceman of rape, according to French President Emmanuel Macron’s office. Both were stationed at the Elysee, but the accused serviceman has since been moved away from his post, it said.

5. Professor Bimal Patel elected to International Law Commission for 5-yr term

Professor Bimal Patel, Vice-Chancellor, Rashtriya Raksha University and Member of National Security Advisory Board of India, has been elected to the International Law Commission for a five-year term starting January 1, 2023 in a hard-fought election at the United Nations.

Professor Bimal Patel of 🇮🇳 is elected to the #ILC for a 5 year term. Our contribution to #ILC will reflect the commitment to uphold rules-based international order, underpinned by #RuleOfLaw pic.twitter.com/4MG953GQQW — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) November 12, 2021

“Hearty felicitations to Prof Bimal Patel @RakshaUni for election to International Law Commission by topping the group,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti tweeted, thanking all UN member states for overwhelming support to India’s candidature.