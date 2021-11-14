World news round-up: 5 overnight developments from around the globe

Here is a round-up of the top developments around the world today.

COP26 Deal: Climate ‘loss and damage’ earns recognition but little action

Delegates from different countries pose for a group photograph in the plenary room at the COP26 UN Climate Summit, in Glasgow on Saturday. (Photo: AP) Delegates from different countries pose for a group photograph in the plenary room at the COP26 UN Climate Summit, in Glasgow on Saturday. (Photo: AP)

An agreement reached on Saturday night as the COP26 climate talks closed, pushing concerns about the rising loss and damage from climate change. It is becoming harder for many people to live safely on a hotter planet, analysts said.

But the Glasgow Climate Pact, after resistance from the United States, the European Union and some other rich nations, failed to secure the establishment of a dedicated new damages fund vulnerable nations had pushed for earlier in the summit.

Going into the Glasgow talks, most countries, including the United States, China and the 27 members of the European Union, declared new, more ambitious targets for reducing emissions. Some, such as India, announced additional measures at the meeting itself. In a bid to spur further ambition, major emitters will be asked to present new targets at the 2022 UN climate conference in Egypt.

Ecuador prison violence leaves at least 68 dead, dozens injured

Police set up barricades outside the offices of the Forensic Medicine and Forensic Science institute after the bodies of several inmates, who died after a riot broke out at a local prison, were brought in, in Cuenca, Ecuador February 23, 2021. (Reuters Photo: Fabiola Cedillo) Police set up barricades outside the offices of the Forensic Medicine and Forensic Science institute after the bodies of several inmates, who died after a riot broke out at a local prison, were brought in, in Cuenca, Ecuador February 23, 2021. (Reuters Photo: Fabiola Cedillo)

At least 68 prisoners were killed and over two dozen injured in overnight violence at Ecuador’s Penitenciaria del Litoral prison, the government said on Saturday. Officials are characterizing the violence as fights among rival gangs.

This is the same prison where where 119 inmates were killed in late September in the country’s worst incident of prison violence in recent history. The government has blamed disputes between drug trafficking gangs for control of prisons for the violence.

US military hid airstrikes that killed dozens of civilians in Syria: NYT report

A New York Times report on Saturday said that the US military covered up 2019 airstrikes in Syria that killed up to 64 women and children, a possible war crime, during the battle against

Islamic State.

File photo of US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducting strike operations while in the Mediterranean Sea as part of the airstrike against Syria on April 7, 2017. (Ford Williams/Courtesy US Navy/Handout via REUTERS) File photo of US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducting strike operations while in the Mediterranean Sea as part of the airstrike against Syria on April 7, 2017. (Ford Williams/Courtesy US Navy/Handout via REUTERS)

According to the report, the two back-to-back airstrikes near the town of Baghuz were ordered by a classified American special operations unit tasked with ground operations in Syria. It further said that US Central Command, which oversaw US air operations in Syria, acknowledged the strikes for the first time this week and said they were justified.

Hackers compromise FBI email system, send thousands of messages

Hackers compromised a Federal Bureau of Investigation email system on Saturday and sent tens of

thousands of messages warning of a possible cyberattack, according to the agency and security specialists.

Fake emails appeared to come from a legitimate FBI email address ending in @ic.fbi.gov, the FBI said in a statement. Although the hardware impacted by the incident “was taken offline quickly upon discovery of the issue,” the FBI said, “This is an ongoing situation. “The hackers sent tens of thousands of emails warning of a possible cyberattack, threat-tracking organization Spamhaus Project said on its Twitter account.

We have been made aware of “scary” emails sent in the last few hours that purport to come from the FBI/DHS. While the emails are indeed being sent from infrastructure that is owned by the FBI/DHS (the LEEP portal), our research shows that these emails *are* fake. — Spamhaus (@spamhaus) November 13, 2021

Ukraine says Russia has nearly 100,000 troops near its border

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, accompanied by his aide Serhiy Shefir, other officials and bodyguards, walks from the parliament to the presidential administration office. (Reuters/File) Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, accompanied by his aide Serhiy Shefir, other officials and bodyguards, walks from the parliament to the presidential administration office. (Reuters/File)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said there are nearly 100,000 Russian soldiers near Ukraine’s border and that Western countries had shared information about active Russian troop movements with Kyiv.

“I hope the whole world can now clearly see who really wants peace and who is concentrating nearly 100,000 soldiers at our border,” he said in a video of a speech on Wednesday carried on his website.