World news round-up: 5 overnight developments from around the globe

Military forces detained at least 5 senior Sudanese government figures on Monday, officials said, as the country’s main pro-democracy group called on people to take to the streets to counter an apparent military coup. A possible takeover by the military would be a major setback for Sudan, which has grappled with a transition to democracy since long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir was toppled by mass protests.

This May 7, 2021, file photo shows U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman in Khartoum, Sudan.

Reuters witnesses said internet services appeared to be down in the capital, Khartoum.

The head of the Sudan sovereign council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, is expected to make a statement about developments unfolding in the African state, Al-Hadath TV reported on Monday.

Fauci says vaccines for kids between 5-11 likely available in November

A youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in the central Israeli city of Rishon LeZion.

Vaccines for kids between the ages of 5 and 11 will likely be available in the first half of November, top United States infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Sunday. He also predicted a timetable that could see many kids getting fully vaccinated before the end of the year.

“If all goes well, and we get the regulatory approval and the recommendation from the CDC, it’s entirely possible if not very likely that vaccines will be available for children from 5 to 11 within the first week or two of November,” Fauci said in an interview with ABC’s This Week.

Chinese President Xi calls for global cooperation on terrorism, climate change

Chinese President Xi Jinping.

China’s President Xi Jinping on Monday called for more global cooperation on problems including terrorism, climate change and cyber security, in a speech commemorating the 50th anniversary of China’s return to the United Nations. He said China opposes unilateralism, protectionism and zero-sum games.

Australia gives in-principle support for net zero by 2050

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Monday that a fifth National’s party minister will join his Cabinet as part of deal to cement the junior coalition partner’s support for a national target of zero net carbon emissions by 2050.

Scott Morrison said his government was working towards quarantine free travel with countries such as New Zealand when "safe to do so"

The National party’s in-principle support for the target, which was decided on Sunday, is a breakthrough for Morrison, who wants to take a more ambitious plan to reduce Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions when he leaves on Thursday for a U.N. summit in Glasgow, Scotland.Nationals lawmakers would not discuss the conditions the party had placed on its support. Morrison’s Cabinet was considering the conditions.

Coronavirus cases linked to domestic vacation travel continued to be spread around China, prompting officials to warn that the outbreak could expand despite the country’s stringent Covid-19 controls that aim to keep case counts as close to zero as possible.

China reported 26 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, down slightly from Friday, when 38 were reported, the highest since mid-September. The newest cases were concentrated in the northwestern areas of Inner Mongolia, Gansu and Ningxia. Four cases were also reported in Beijing, the capital. A Chinese health official said that the burst of infections had already reached 11 provinces and regions, and warned that it could spread further.