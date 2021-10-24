World news round-up: 5 overnight developments from around the globe

Here is a round-up of the top developments around the world today.

Colombia’s most wanted drug lord captured in jungle raid

Dairo Antonio Úsuga, Columbia’s most wanted drug lord and the leader of the country’s largest criminal gang was captured in a joint operation by security forces on Saturday. Colmbia President Ivan Duque likened the arrest of Usuga to the capture of Pablo Escobar three decades ago.

Dairo Antonio Usuga David, alias “Otoniel”, top leader of the Gulf clan, poses for a photo escorted by Colombian military soldiers after being captured, in Necocli, Colombia October 23, 2021. Colombia’s Military Forces/Handout via REUTERS Dairo Antonio Usuga David, alias “Otoniel”, top leader of the Gulf clan, poses for a photo escorted by Colombian military soldiers after being captured, in Necocli, Colombia October 23, 2021. Colombia’s Military Forces/Handout via REUTERS

Usuga has been on the run for over a decade by corrupting state officials and aligning himself with combatants on the left and right. Colombia’s military presented Usuga to the media in handcuffs and wearing rubber boots preferred by rural farmers.

Turkey President Tayyip Erdogan .(AP/File) Turkey President Tayyip Erdogan .(AP/File)

Turkey President Tayyip Erdogan Saturday said that he has told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. If the espulsions are carried out, this would open the deepest rift with the West in Erdogan’s 19 years of power. Seven of the nine ambassadors represent Turkey’s NATO allies.

The expulsion of ten ambassadors is a sign of the authoritarian drift of the Turkish government. We will not be intimidated. Freedom for Osman Kavala. — David Sassoli (@EP_President) October 23, 2021

Kavala, a contributor to numerous civil society groups, has been in prison for four years, charged with financing nationwide protests in 2013 and with involvement in a failed coup in 2016. He has remained in detention while his latest trial continues, and denies the charges.

Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting by Alec Baldwin

When Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger, he unwittingly killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. (Photo: Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP) When Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger, he unwittingly killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. (Photo: Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set with a gun a crew member had assured the actor was safe, a tragic mistake that came hours and days after some workers walked off the job to protest safety conditions and other production issues.

An assistant director, Dave Halls, grabbed a prop gun off a cart at a desert movie ranch and handed it to Baldwin during a Thursday rehearsal for the Western film Rust, according to court records made public Friday. The crew members had expressed their discontent with matters that ranged from safety procedures to their housing accommodations, according to one of those who left.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (File/AP) Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (File/AP)

One of the world’s largest oil producers, Saudi Arabia, announced Saturday it aims to reach “net zero” greenhouse gas emissions by 2060, joining more than 100 countries in a global effort to try and curb man-made climate change.

The announcement, made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in brief scripted remarks at the start of the kingdom’s first-ever Saudi Green Initiative Forum, was timed to make a splash a little more than a week before the start of the global COP26 climate conference being held in Glasgow, Scotland. Although the kingdom will aim to reduce its emissions, Prince Mohammed said the kingdom would do so through a so-called “Carbon Circular Economy” approach.

Taiwan, US discuss UN participation ahead of key anniversary

Taiwanese and United States officials have discussed how Taiwan can “meaningfully” participate at the United Nations just days before Chinese President Xi Jinping will give a speech to mark his country’s half decade since accession to the global body.

Taiwan, using its formal name the Republic of China, held the Chinese seat at the United Nations until Oct. 25, 1971, when it was voted out as representative of the country in favour of the People’s Republic of China, which had won a civil war in 1949 and forced the republican government to flee to the island. China says that Taiwan is one of its provinces, and so it has the sole right to represent Taiwan internationally.