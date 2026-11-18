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US President Donald Trump is heading to China on Wednesday for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, seeking to project American strength amid a series of technology outages at home involving Microsoft, the Federal Aviation Administration, JPMorgan Chase and the National Security Agency, AP reported. While Trump dismissed the disruptions, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there was “zero” evidence linking them to foreign rivals, hackers or criminals.
Trump, Xi and Russian Putin will hold a first-ever trilateral meeting on Thursday November 19 on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, according to the BBC. China confirmed the meeting on Monday, following announcements by the White House and Kremlin.
The trilateral meeting is expected to cover nuclear arms control, the Ukraine war and the conflict involving Iran, though analysts do not expect major breakthroughs. Trump also expressed willingness to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but no meeting has been scheduled. Trade, artificial intelligence and China’s access to advanced computer chips are also expected to feature in discussions. Trump is scheduled to attend the APEC summit in Shenzhen on Thursday before meeting Xi and Putin.
The US carried out precision strikes on an Iranian missile launch site on Qeshm Island near the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, describing the operation as an act of self-defence in response to Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) aggression against US personnel and assets. Iranian media reported that an area on the island was hit but said no vital infrastructure, commercial premises or residential areas were damaged.
Meanwhile, Kuwait said its air defences were responding to hostile drone attacks early Wednesday, while Bahrain reported intercepting several Iranian aerial attacks. The developments come amid rising tensions in the region, with a third US aircraft carrier strike group entering the Central Command’s area of responsibility. US President Donald Trump has warned that Washington could resume full combat operations if Tehran rejects its demands.
Ukraine struck the strategic Kerch Bridge linking Russia with occupied Crimea using drones and missiles, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday, calling it an “unprecedented” operation, according to AP. Ukraine’s military said part of the road section collapsed, severing road traffic, while the railway line sustained damage. Russia confirmed the attack but did not detail the damage. Meanwhile, Moscow said it intercepted 1,441 Ukrainian drones for the second consecutive night. Russian forces also struck two bridges in Kyiv with ballistic missiles, killing at least two people, while attacks in the Zaporizhzhia region killed two and injured 18. The escalation comes as Ukraine, the US and European partners discuss the next round of negotiations to end the war.
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in China’s Shenzhen around 2 am local time on Wednesday and was received by Cai Qi, a senior member of the Chinese Communist Party’s leadership, BBC reported. Chinese troops and dancers welcomed him with a red-carpet reception. Putin is scheduled to attend an unprecedented trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit.
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for greater international cooperation on artificial intelligence and a shift towards a “green and low-carbon transition” while addressing the APEC CEO Summit in Shenzhen, China. He also urged countries to remove trade and investment barriers to promote an open Asia-Pacific economy, saying China was willing to work with all parties to build a prosperous regional community.
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