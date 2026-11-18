US strikes Iranian missile site on Qeshm Island, calls attack ‘self-defence’

The US carried out precision strikes on an Iranian missile launch site on Qeshm Island near the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, describing the operation as an act of self-defence in response to Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) aggression against US personnel and assets. Iranian media reported that an area on the island was hit but said no vital infrastructure, commercial premises or residential areas were damaged.

Meanwhile, Kuwait said its air defences were responding to hostile drone attacks early Wednesday, while Bahrain reported intercepting several Iranian aerial attacks. The developments come amid rising tensions in the region, with a third US aircraft carrier strike group entering the Central Command’s area of responsibility. US President Donald Trump has warned that Washington could resume full combat operations if Tehran rejects its demands.

Ukraine strikes Kerch Bridge linking Russia with Crimea

Ukraine struck the strategic Kerch Bridge linking Russia with occupied Crimea using drones and missiles, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday, calling it an “unprecedented” operation, according to AP. Ukraine’s military said part of the road section collapsed, severing road traffic, while the railway line sustained damage. Russia confirmed the attack but did not detail the damage. Meanwhile, Moscow said it intercepted 1,441 Ukrainian drones for the second consecutive night. Russian forces also struck two bridges in Kyiv with ballistic missiles, killing at least two people, while attacks in the Zaporizhzhia region killed two and injured 18. The escalation comes as Ukraine, the US and European partners discuss the next round of negotiations to end the war.